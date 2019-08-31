Sony's delisted Driveclub 24 hours early and racing fans are not happy

Driving fans hoping to pick up Driveclub or its DLC for cheap have hit out at Sony for delisting the racing game a full 24-hours before the originally advertised deadline.

Sony posted an announcement on the PlayStation website back in March , stating that Driveclub , Driveclub Bikes and Driveclub VR will be removed from PSN on 31 August, 2019. Servers will be permanently powered down on March 31, 2020.

However, as Eurogamer reports, despite still touting that date as the official delisting deadline on the official PlayStation website , the game – and all its accompanying DLC – are currently unavailable, dashing the hopes of those hoping to have picked up a last-minute bargain.

"A lot of people were waiting for the final sale as it's very common in such cases (DuckTales Remastered, Forza Horizon 6, etc.) but now they can't buy anything," one unhappy customer emailed to tell Eurogamer. "I'm a big fan of PlayStation but I suppose that Sony crossed all the borders in this case. People must know that it can happen to any game published by Sony."

"I JUST bought Driveclub physically and they removed all the dlc yesterday," complained a player on Twitter , whilst another added : "Driveclub is not available on the UK PSN store anymore. I actually wanted to buy it today. The official close down date was the 31st Aug. Any info?"

As yet, there's no formal word from Sony on why the game was delisted prematurely, and PlayStation has yet to respond to queries from fans on social media.

Driveclub first hit the skids back when it was released in 2014, and was one of the earlier PS4 exclusives to be released when the PS4 launched back in 2013. Its debut wasn't without its issues, however, and as we said back in 2016 , "the vanilla edition was a fast, decently pretty racer with disappointing crashes, a plodding career structure and a sort of middle-ground identity that was neither fully convincing as an arcade racer or a simulation. What a shame".