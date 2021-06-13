Sonic Colours: Ultimate gets exclusive gameplay reveal at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK

SEGA just offered Sonic fans an exclusive look at Sonic Colours Ultimate gameplay during the Future Games Show powered by WD_Black.

The gameplay from the upcoming remaster of Sonic's vibrant 2010 outing comes from the Tropical Resort level, and sees everyone's favourite blue hedgehog doing what he does best - speeding through the world going very fast indeed. The new showcase certainly makes the most of the game's mixed formats - as Sonic makes his way through the resort, the camera sticks to some broadly 2D visuals, but later on adapts to 2.5D, moving around to make the most of a collapsing bridge and an intricate rollercoaster-style rail grind. Later still, the level changes to a fully 3D perspective as Sonic jets away from the screen.

In case you missed it the first time around, it's worth pointing out that Sonic Colours: Ultimate is a remaster of the original Sonic colours game, which was released across Nintendo's 3DS and Wii consoles back in 2010. Set within an interplanetary themepark designed by Doctor Eggman, players will need to traverse five different planets in order to overthrow Sonic's long-time nemesis and save the alien race that he's enslaved.

To help with that, there's some classic side-scrolling Sonic gameplay, but you'll also be using a handful of other abilities, inspired by those aliens, the Wisps. Each of the eight different types of wisps offers its own bonus, whether that be turning Sonic into a laser that can bounce off surfaces or a frenzied berserker that consumes any obstacles in his path.

While the original Sonic Colours was limited to Nintendo consoles, the remaster is heading a little further afield. Sonic Colours: Ultimate is currently set to launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch, on September 7, 2021. That's not too long to wait for your new fix, and should hopefully help pass the time until the arrival of the next new Sonic game - last month, Sega announced that the team behind Sonic Generations is set to launch a new title in 2022 , so this enhanced classic should be the perfect thing to get you hyped.

