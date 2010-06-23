Snazzy fanart imagines Lady Gaga in Super Street Fighter IV

Lady Gaga's a polarizing figure, many like her music and out-there style, while others see her as another no talent shock monger. Either way, her out-there style makes her a great visual fit for Street Fighter IV.

The image comes from UK artist Patrick Warren's blog, and was spotted via Capcom's Unity blog.

Patrick also did a rad illustration of UK Formula One driver Nigel Mansell. Most of you probably have no idea who that is, but if you squint you can pretend he's a weird Mike Haggar/Dudley hybrid in a racing suit.

