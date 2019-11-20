Shenmue 3 has a letter to fans from Yu Suzuki, and he's already talking Shenmue 4

It might be hard to believe, but Yu Suzuki is already thinking about Shenmue 4. Shenmue 3 broke the series' nearly 20-year hiatus on Tuesday, but writer and director Yu Suzuki says he has every intention to "continue to spin the tale of Ryo and his adventures in Shenmue 4."

In an in-game letter to fans (thanks VGC ), Suzuki formally presents Shenmue 3 and thanks fans for their support. The project's Kickstarter campaign raised over $7 million across roughly 81,000 backers, with additional funding from Sony and Deep Silver.

Suzuki goes on to provide some reasoning for the exceptionally long wait, explaining that Shenmue 3 wound up being a bigger project than he initially envisioned. He also mentions the studio's success making Shenmue 3 feel distinctly Shenmue, something GamesRadar's Shenmue 3 hands-on preview expands upon in detail.

Finally, Suzuki looks to the future, promising to "never give up on my own personal journey to complete its story."

"I sincerely hope that, together, we can continue to spin the tale of Ryo and his adventures in Shenmue 4," Suzuki writes.

Of course, just because one sequel took 18 years to happen doesn't necessarily mean fans will wait so long for the next entry, but it does set a precedent that must be daunting to consider. Thankfully, Shenmue 3 has only just released and from the sound of GamesRadar's review-in-progress , fans looking for an authentic Shenmue experience should be pleased.