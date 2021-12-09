Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke, Inc. crossover in latest DC event Shadow War

The DC worlds (and ongoing series) of Batman, Robin, and Deathtroke, Inc. collide beginning in March in the three-month crossover event Shadow War, which kicks off with a Shadow War Alpha #1 special on Tuesday, March 29.

Shadow War Alpha #1 (Image credit: DC)

If you're saying to yourself, "waitaminute, don't Batman, Robin, and Deathtroke, Inc already have something in common?" you'd be right. It's the prolific Joshua Williamson who writes all three series and of course is writing Shadow War.

The publisher promises William's epic will have "major ramifications" for the DC Universe.

Written by Williamson, the 48-page Shadow War Alpha #1 (cover price $6.99) is drawn by Viktor Bogdanovic (Detective Comics).

When Slade Wilson commits his latest 'unthinkable act', Talia al Ghul and the League of Shadows are out to end Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc. for good. Only Batman and Robin can track down Slade down and bring him to justice before Talia gets his hands on him.

The special features a main cover by Jonboy Meyers (see above), with variant covers by Bogdanovic and Dan Mora.

Check out all the covers here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Robin #12 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Shadow War Alpha is proceeded by a couple of preludes - March 22's Robin #12 by Williamson and artist Roger Cruz and Deathstroke Inc. #7 by Williamson and artist Stephen Segovia.

Robin #12 features a Damian Wayne finally returning to Gotham City after the end of the Lazarus Tournament a changed man, but according to DC have on more opponent to battle to the death - Damian Wayne!

Huh?

Robin #12 has a cover by Bogdanovic with variant covers from Francis Manapul and Crystal Kung.



Check out all the covers here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Deathstroke Inc. #7 cover (Image credit: DC)

Then Deathstroke Inc. #7 guest stars Slade Wilson's daughter Rose Wilson, AKA Ravager (AKA a cast member of Robin) in a father-daughter face-off. Rose wants to know why her old man has proclaimed himself "King of the Super-Villains," and the mysterious Respawn (also from Robin) comes along for the ride to find out!

DC promises this is the issue where "past secrets are exposed," leading to a cliffhanger leading directly into Shadow War.

Howard Porter provides the main cover, with variants covers by Ivan Tao and Acky Bright.

Check out all the covers here

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Interestingly, Shadow War doesn't hit the Batman title until April, so the only information you get there is the story continues in Aprils Batman #122, along with Deathstroke Inc. #8 and Robin #13, and then concludes in May with Batman #123, Shadow War Zone #1, Deathstroke Inc. #9, and Robin #14, and as you promised guessed, wraps up in the bookend Shadow War Omega #1.

Look for DC's full March 2022 solicitations late this month on Newsarama.



