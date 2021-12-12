Serious Sam 4 teaser hints at upcoming DLC

It looks like there's a cold front coming in for Serious Sam 4's upcoming DLC.

Developer Croteam dropped a brief teaser – emphasis on brief – on YouTube over the weekend. You can check it out below:

Normally, we can glean a little extra context from the video description, but not this time around, it seems. Croteam simply put this in the description box: "Man, it's cold". And… well, that's it!

Thankfully, the teaser itself – though brief – gives us a little more information. It shows a metal buoy floating gently on an ice-covered expanse of water, complete with seagulls. Moments later, the silence is shattered by the sound of a motorboat buzzing across the waves, zipping into the side of the buoy before shooting off again. Despite the cold climate, the person behind the boat's wheel is wearing short sleeves before a voiceover says: "Man, it's cold… but nothing warms me up like kicking ass."

The next thing we see is an icy reimaging of the Serious Sam logo.

Despite the lack of tangible information, the 34-second teaser offered enough to excite fans who think this trailer is hinting at the return of Sam's visit to Russia, a level – called The Refinery – which was practically completed but pulled from the final version of the shooter at the last moment.

Missed the release of Serious Sam 4? Here's the game description to tickle your fancy…

"Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization," Croteam says of the prequel. "The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defence Force led by Sam 'Serious' Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos."

Thanks to the game's Legion System , Serious Sam 4 can send thousands of enemies your way at once, or even tens of thousands, as the upper limit of what the tech can do apparently is – wait for it – a full 100,000 enemies. Thankfully, there's full four-person co-op for both story and side missions, too, so you don't have to worry about taking on those hordes of enemies alone.