Sega updates its 60th anniversary website with a wonderfully weird survey

Sega recently updated its 60th anniversary website with a short survey which asks players to share their thoughts on the company's legacy.

Submissions will be open until June 30, and beginning June 3, responses will be shared on the anniversary website. Participating in the survey will also enter you into a raffle for a leather bag adorned with a Sonic and Sega emblem. You can find the response form here . It can be completed in Japanese or English, and you should be given the option to choose your language.

The first section of the form is easily my favorite, as it lets responders choose from 60 bizarre icons which will be used when their response is shared. There are the obvious ones like Sonic the Hedgehog, the Dreamcast and Genesis, and oldies like Virtua Fighter and Shenmue. More importantly, there's a picture of a capybara next to Sega Taiyaki, which I didn't know was a thing. Apparently this is tied to an indoor wildlife theme park in Yokohama, Japan, which was planned and developed by Sega, and which I also didn't know was a thing. Now I want to go.

It's pretty standard fare from there. Choose a nickname, write a tweet-length message to Sega, optionally attach an image, add an email address, and e-sign a permission form. This survey isn't going to shape the future of Sega's projects or anything, but it is a cute little way for fans to gush about their favorite things.