Scalpers are sending the price of Super Mario 3D All-Stars soaring on auction sites

Listings for preorders of Super Mario 3D All-Stars – the limited-run bundle that's scheduled to release later this month – are inflating the £50/$60 RRP game on internet auction sites.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was revealed at the recent Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct , which confirmed the remastered packaged is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month on September 18, 2020.

(Image credit: eBay.co.uk)

The bundle includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, promising higher resolutions, joy-con compatibility, in-game soundtracks, and more. The game is available for pre-order now , but as Nintendo plans to closes sales of both digital and physical versions in March 2021, scalpers are cashing in on the scarcity.

As spotted by Nintendo Life , the limited release is sending prices soaring, and looking at the game on the auction site eBay this morning, I saw the game on sale from anything from £55 all the way up to an eye-watering £200/$265 and everything in-between.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was just one of several new Mario related announcements made by Nintendo for the icon's 35th birthday. The company also revealed Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury , MarioKart Live, and much more. While Nintendo is keeping the specifics of what new game content Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will add secret, the trailer for the game ends with a teaser for a new world set on a stormy beach, studded with mysterious monuments to Cat Mario.