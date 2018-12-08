Save £110 on this Spider-Man: Homecoming statue and Blu-Ray combo at Amazon

Spider-Man: Homecoming is largely seen as a return to form for the wisecracking superhero, so it’s understandable that you’d want something to commemorate a film we said “breathes new life into the MCU”. Unsurprisingly, Marvel’s way ahead of you; there’s a deal on for their special edition that includes the Blu-Ray, an exclusive comic, and an awesome statue of Spidey having aerial fisticuffs with the Vulture… all for £49.99 at Amazon. Considering the fact that it’s normally £159.99, this is a huge saving (it’d also make a good Christmas present for Marvel fans you still have to buy for). The deal won’t be around forever, so we’d advise grabbing it sooner rather than later.

