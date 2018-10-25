Save 10% on Red Dead Redemption 2 (and everything else) on eBay with this limited-time code

Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally mounting up after years of anticipation, and if you're looking to secure a copy just ahead of launch day, you picked the perfect time. A day-long eBay promotion in the U.S. and Canada is offering 10 percent off everything on the site (up to a maximum of $100) and yes, that totally includes Red Dead Redemption 2. You might as well save some extra cash on a game you were going to buy anyway, but that 10 percent discount might even be enough to convince you to pick up the pricier special edition version.

All you need to do to make good on the offer is head to eBay , find your preferred copy of the game (there are tons of well-rated vendors up there), and use code PICKUPTEN when you're checking out. Make sure you complete your transaction by 8am EDT / 5pm PDT on October 26 when the promotion ends.

For your convenience, here are a few links to some Red Dead Redemption 2 listings to get you started. And hey, now would be a really good time for an upgrade to the Best 4K TV for Red Dead Redemption 2 .

PS4

Xbox One