New Rick and Morty teaser is impossibly weird and has fans asking for new season 4 episodes

Still no Rick and Morty season 4 return date. Sorry. Instead, the Rick and Morty Twitter account has posted a mind-bending teaser featuring what can only be described as the strangest video game ever. Hideo Kojima, eat your heart out.

Say hello to “Rick’s Game,” a series of levels that include everything from gun-toting Meeseeks capturing hundreds of clones of Morty, to a beer-spewing cyclops and *checks notes* platforming on literal butts.

The whistlestop tour through the nightmare fuel-filled video game ends with the reveal that several Ricks are playing the game, and they all turn to face the viewer, mouths agape at the Adult Swim logo. Good luck sleeping tonight.

While this isn’t likely to end up in any Rick and Morty episode itself, and will probably only air as a bumper on Adult Swim, it could definitely point to some season 4 news heading our way soon. Typically, these sorts of spots air weeks before a new episode. Just take a look at this similar promo from October, weeks ahead of the season 4 premiere.

Of course, fans responded in predictable fashion. With the first half of Rick and Morty season 4 airing in 2019, it’s been a long wait – in truth, only 10 weeks, but who’s counting? – for the latter five episodes to drop on Adult Swim. The majority of replies all centred around wanting to know the episode 6 release date.

For now, we’ll have to make do with this seriously trippy slice of Rick and Morty. Just keep those notifications on. You never know what’s going to be tweeted next.

Wub-a-lub-a-dub-dub! Celebrate the best Rick and Morty episodes, from Pickle Rick to Total Rickall (and beyond).