Resident Evil Village takes home PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks 2021

Resident Evil Village used terror, nail-biting tension, and the charms of Lady Dimitrescu to win PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards.

The Capcom horror battled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's crazy guns, Deathloop's Colt, and even Hideo Kojima himself to take home the PlayStation trophy. It's a return to form for the classic scary series that started way back in 1996.

The full list of nominees was as follows:

Returnal

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village (winner)

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Resident Evil Village takes hero Ethan Winters to a spooky European village in the search for his daughter after a run-in with Chris Redfield. His campaign for the Dad of the Year award is put in severe danger when he runs into werewolves, a vampiric giant, and her daughters, and a whole collective of freaks and monsters.

The story is just as strange as the bonkers characters that inhabit it, and packs in some moments that will leave serious psychic scars and deserve a place in the Resident Evil hall of fame. Two words: Giant. Baby.

In our review, we praised Resident Evil Village for its atmosphere and setting.

"The level of detail is never less than impressive - Castle Dimitrescu alternates between the fading finery of its halls, and crumbling dank cellars and dungeons. I don't think I passed a single shelf in the game without looking it over.

"Without spoiling anything, there are several areas you have to visit to progress the story, and each is a finite, self-contained section in its own right. Castle Dimitrescu, and a location that comes after, are amazing, incredible high points - clearly lavished with attention and love that shines through as you play. The second place you visit is amazing, and hands down one of the best horror moments I've played in a long time."

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.