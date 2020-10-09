Resident Evil manga coming in 2021 for game's 25th anniversary

Tokyopop has announced a Resident Evil manga OGN tying into the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG anime series. The Resident Evil video game series focuses on operatives trying to survive a series of escalating zombie outbreaks, and is a founding franchise of the modern concept of video game horror.

Tokyopop's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness manga focuses on two of the core protagonists of the Resident Evil video game series, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Though specific details of the manga's story have not been revealed, the story will arrive in 2021 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the release of the original Resident Evil video game.

The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness manga was announced during New York Comic Con's MetaVerse online event.

"I'll never forget back in the beginning of my career, when as a young correspondent for an American gaming publication, I interviewed Capcom's game director before the first game's release," states Stu Levy, Tokypop's founder/CEO in the series announcement.

"He and his R&D team were so excited to bring cinematic horror storytelling into the video game world. And now we at Tokyopop can contribute to the incredible franchise built on their original vision. It's a dream come true!"

"We're very excited to be teaming up with Tokypop to expand the world of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness," Masami Tokunaga, Senior Vice President of TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. adds. "We can't wait to see what horror adventures await Leon and Claire in the graphic novel adaptation."

No details of the creative team for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness have been announced, with Tokyopop promising to reveal the details "at a future date."