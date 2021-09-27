Resident Evil 4 VR launches on Oculus Quest in October

Resident Evil 4 VR is set to launch on October 21, exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2.

Not quite content with existing on nearly every platform under the sun, Capcom is finally bringing Resident Evil 4 to virtual reality later this year. There's not long to wait until we can fight the likes of El Gigante, the Village Chieftain, and more in VR, when Capcom's incredible action game makes the jump to VR next month.

When you step into the formidable shoes of Leon S. Kennedy in VR, you'll have two movement options: teleportation, and room-scale. However, you can still move with the analog stick if that's your preference, so port developer Armature Studio is really pulling out all the stops with options for the player.

What's more, individual items like weapons and ammo have been re-engineered to act as physical objects in the environment, so while playing with touch controls you can pick them up. You can also change weapons and items by literally grabbing them off your body, like Leon's a massive walking arsenal with sniper rifles and shotguns strapped to his body.

If it feels like Resident Evil 4 has been around forever, that's because it has been around since 2005. It's nonetheless wonderful that Capcom's classic action-horror blend is making its way to a new form of media at last though, after being present through countless console and player generations alike, even if it is restricted to existing as an exclusive for the Oculus Quest 2.

