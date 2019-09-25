Ready or Not review: "Fresh, funny and absolutely crazy"

Not subtle (and might put you off getting hitched), but hits its mark with baseball-bat force.

Pivoting on a wedding night to remember, for all the wrong reasons, Ready Or Not is a barmy comedy-thriller that just about sustains its devilish premise. The action erupts around the luxurious country pile of the Le Domas family, an eccentric clan hosting the wedding of beloved son Alex (Mark O’Brien) to the chirpy Grace (Samara Weaving).

Tradition dictates that when someone marries into the family, they must select a card on the night of the nuptials (after all, this bunch got rich selling board games) and play whatever it suggests. Poor old Grace picks a deadly game of hide and seek – and she’s soon fighting for her life as her new in-laws, led by parents Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell, hunt her through the house.

While there are spoiler-heavy reasons for the carnage, the tenuous plotting from scribes Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy is really just an excuse to watch Grace try to survive the slaughter – alternatively, if you’ve ever wanted to see MacDowell in a full-blown punch-up, this is your chance. Coupled with some on-the-nose satire of the weird ’n’ wealthy, the results resemble a blood-soaked Trading Places.

Co-directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (anthology movie V/H/S) keep it brisk and ballsy, while Australian breakout star Weaving (niece of Hugo) makes for a compelling lead as she emerges from her shell. The lurch towards an over-the-top CGI-heavy finale doesn’t entirely satisfy, but Ready Or Not otherwise feels fresh, funny and absolutely crazy.