Razer DeathAdder V2 X review: 'great value for money with some sacrifices'

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X is the latest budget entry in the highly popular range. With a solid spec sheet considering its $59.99 price point, there's certainly a lot to love here - but some sacrifices made for that wireless connectivity may be deal-breakers.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X specs Interface: wireless

Shape: right-handed

Buttons: 7

Battery life: up to 615 hours on Bluetooth

DPI: 14,000

Sensor: Razer 5G Advanced Optical

Switches: Razer Gen-2 Mechanical

Weight: 86-103g

It's easy to see why the Razer DeathAdder V2 tops so many best gaming mouse roundups, so now that the new budget Razer DeathAdder V2 X is out in the wild it's time to turn our attention to the brand's $59.99 option.

The latest model slots in just underneath the standard Razer DeathAdder V2 when it comes to price. The flagship model sits at a $69.99 MSRP, $10 more for a mouse with a higher DPI sensor, Chroma RGB, rubberized side grips, and five onboard memory profiles. However, considering we've been seeing this model available on sale for under $50 for most of 2021, it's time to dig into just what the new X model (a naming convention typically reserved for Razer's more affordable products) can offer.

In short, this is a pointer for those after a wireless gaming mouse without the premium price tag of the Pro model. Compared to the wired-only V2 model, the V2 X boasts dual wireless connectivity options, while still retaining that classic comfortable design and excellent click feel to boot.

Design

(Image credit: Razer)

If a design isn't broken, Razer's not about to fix it. The Razer DeathAdder V2 X still offers the form-fitting curve (albeit in a strictly right-handed design) as its siblings, which offers up long-lasting comfort through even the most intense sessions. However, there have been some sacrifices made in this area to bring that price point down.

Most of these design changes have been brought in to accommodate that wireless connectivity. The two DPI shifting buttons have been relocated to the corner of the left click, and the use of either a AA or AAA battery for power does add some considerable weight as well. The former may not be a drawback for you; those with larger hands will likely have no issues reaching up to drop DPI when sniping, or triggering any of the functions assigned to these configurable buttons. However, with our slightly smaller hands we struggled to naturally reach either button, and certainly couldn't do so in the heat of battle.

Adding a replaceable battery is always a risk when it comes to wireless gaming mice. The Razer DeathAdder V2 X does give you the option to use either a AA or AAA to power your mouse (though definitely don't try to cram both in at the same time), but with the included AA battery our mouse weight went up from 77g to over 100g. That's around the same as the Razer Basilisk V3, one of the heavier models in the Razer gaming mouse range. It's a weight that might not feel particularly hefty under the hand, but isn't conducive to the FPS-based design of the speedy clicks and low lift off distance present here.

It's a weight that might not feel particularly hefty but isn't conducive to the FPS-based design.

There's no RGB on board here and you're also missing out on the rubber grip panels on the sides of the flagship model as well.

However, it's worth bearing in mind just how important that DeathAdder silhouette is. At just $59.99 it's easy to forgive some weight and button placement shortcomings if they allow for wireless connectivity and that famous ergonomic form factor at a budget price point.

Features

The biggest draw in the Razer DeathAdder V2's spec sheet is that dual wireless connectivity. You'll be able to connect via both Bluetooth and the included 2.4GHz USB-A dongle, an excellent feature that shouldn't be taken for granted at this price point. Not only that, but battery life is solid under both conditions. Razer boasts that this pointer will last up to 235 hours with the wireless receiver and over 600 hours when connected directly via Bluetooth. Those were numbers that rang true in our own testing as well.

You are dropping down to a 14,000 DPI 5G Advanced Optical sensor over the V2's 20,000 DPI Focus+ Optical sensor. Jargon aside, though, we're confident everyday players won't feel a pinch here. It's not exactly a sacrifice considering very few players actually make use of the full 14K, let alone the 20K models that fill the mid-range market these days.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer's Gen-2 Mechanical Mouse switches are still present in the X model, though, and shine through with that clicky, responsive feel and incredible speed that so many celebrate in the more expensive pointers. You're getting the standard left and right clicks, two side buttons, a middle click, and the aforementioned DPI shifters at the top of the mouse as well.

While there's no RGB Chroma to configure, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X also makes good use of the brand's Synapse feature. You'll be able to assign your custom functions to each key and set the pace of each of the five DPI steps as well. It's worth noting, though, that there's no on-board profile storage here, so if you're a preset fan you'll need to pick up the flagship model instead.

Performance

At its core, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X has been built to perform at a similar level to the core device, just without some of the flashier features. Taken in isolation, you're getting a solid wireless gaming mouse with super satisfying (and particularly low-latency) click switches, low lift off, and an extremely comfortable design.

I tested this model against some particularly fast-paced Apex Legends and Doom Eternal sessions as well as some slower Life Is Strange: True Colors and Cities Skylines stretches as well.

In an FPS setting, accuracy and response times were particularly impressive considering the price point. Every swipe felt controlled despite the lack of grips on each side, and twitch responses felt measured and precise once the DPI was switched up. As mentioned above, the placement of those two DPI shifters did put a stopper on some of the fun.

(Image credit: Razer)

My smaller hands couldn't quite scamper up the body of the mouse in time to switch gears when needed, but it certainly gave me more functionality than mice with DPI shifters on the bottom. The heavier form factor was more noticeable when switching between the Razer Viper or Corsair M65 RGB Ultra, and left things feeling a little more cumbersome. However, if I didn't have overflowing cupboards of gaming mouse to test against I would be happy with this overall feel at $59.99.

Slower games benefitted more from the configurable nature of those DPI shifters at the top of the pointer with less of a rush to reach the summit. However, they were still positioned a little too awkwardly to fully map into muscle memory.

I did notice some slight stuttering when I plugged the Razer DeathAdder V2 X's receiver into a port dock to use with a separate PC. Outages would only last a second or so, but would shut the entire mouse down. While this hasn't happened with other accessories in the same dock, I did cut it out of my setup when gaming with this particular pointer.

Should you buy the Razer Deathadder V2 X gaming mouse?

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X offers a package that not many gaming mice can compete with right now. This is a dual-connectivity wireless mouse with a supremely comfortable design, super low click latency and a sensor worthy of those who need a little more juice - priced at just under $60. There's some significant pedigree here - you know you're getting comfort and satisfying clicks with that DeathAdder V2 name. However, the sacrifices made to bring that wireless functionality in might leave you looking at alternative options.

With no RGB or onboard storage, a heavier form factor, and a controversial placement of the DPI switchers, there are some considerations to take into account if you're going to be using this as a FPS-first device.

If you're not fussed about that wireless connectivity, we'd recommend checking out the flagship Razer DeathAdder V2 instead - especially if it's on sale as it so regularly is. However, if you're on a stricter budget, the Logitech G305 may be the better option at $29.99. It's cheap and cheerful but still packs a 12K sensor and six programmable buttons, making it a solid in-between option.

However, if you're after a budget mouse that goes above and beyond the usual spec sheets we see at this price, and does so with a comfortable design to boot, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X feels like a solid all-rounder.