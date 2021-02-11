Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date set for June

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date is set for June 11, 2021.

Creative director Marcus Smith wrote on the PlayStation Blog: "If you’ve never played a Ratchet & Clank game before, this is an excellent one to start with as the adventure is a stand-alone storyline, but longtime fans of the series will find deeper layers of connection to previous games."

Along with the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date, Insomniac released the final box art for the game and detailed its special editions. You can check those out below:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sony)

Pre-ordering either the digital standard edition or digital deluxe edition of the PS5 game will unlock a set of carbonox armor plucked straight from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, plus the Retro Blaster weapon from 2016's Ratchet & Clank remake. The digital deluxe edition itself comes with five other armor sets, a photo mode sticker pack, 20 raritanium (an in-game upgrade material), as well as a digital soundtrack and art book. You can also get a physical copy and still claim the carbonox armor and Retro Blaster bonuses by snagging the launch edition of the game.

As expected, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will cost $69.99, or $79.99 for the digital deluxe edition. UK pricing hasn't been confirmed just yet, but based on PS5 launch games like Demon's Souls, it's expected to clock in at £69.99.

With a release date on the calendar, now we just need to know more about the new silver Lombax girl seen in the trailers for Rift Apart. Smith teased a bit more about her identity today: "Yes, we know you are asking for the new Lombax’s name. And it’s not fair that we put her in the art and aren’t telling you yet. Hang in there, you’ll be feeling rosy soon." Call me crazy, but I reckon her name might be Rosy. It mirrors Ratchet's name nicely, anyway, but it could also just be an odd choice of words on Smith's part. We'll know soon enough.

This is all on the heels of some hubbub over Taiwan's Entertainment Software Rating Information board rating both the base and digital deluxe edition of the game. Given the usual ratings board timeline, we suspected we'd get a release date soon, and it didn't even take two hours.

After our chat with Insomniac last month, we're willing to bet that Rift Apart will be a must-have PS5 exclusive.