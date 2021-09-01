PUBG creator opens new studio to work on open-world games

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds director Brendan Greene has announced his departure to form a new studio.

Announced earlier today on September 1 via a press release, Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene has officially left Krafton Inc. to form Playerunknown Productions. This new studio, under the leadership of the PUBG veteran, will open up in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, with Krafton Inc. holding a minor stake in the brand new developer.

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and KRAFTON for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," Greene said in a statement through the press release. "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

For what it's worth, the press release refers to Playerunknown Productions as "exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games." It seems as though Greene already has a pretty good idea of what he wants to work at the brand new studio in Amsterdam.

Greene might be associated with PUBG, but he took a step back from development in 2019, and neither Krafton nor Greene ever elaborated on what Greene was working on at the studio outside of PUBG.

