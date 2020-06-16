PS5 exclusives will be "more important than they've ever been", says PlayStation Europe exec

PS5 exclusive games will be more important than ever for the next-gen console, according to PlayStation Europe executive vice president Simon Rutter.

Speaking with The Guardian , Rutter reiterated that exclusive games remain "hugely important" to the company. "More important, I think, than they’ve ever been," he said. "Through their proximity to the system’s designers, PlayStation’s studios are able to really extract the most out of the system performance and that’s a really valuable attribute for a platform holder to have. [PlayStation] can rely on a studio network that can really show off the innovations that we’re trying to put across."

Rutter used Gran Turismo 7, one of the many upcoming PS5 games shown at the company's June 11 PS5 blowout, as one example of how exclusive games can make the most of PS5. "Gran Turismo 7 is going to benefit from almost every single technological enhancement that we have in PlayStation 5," he said. Rutter stressed that the 3D audio capabilities of the console, coupled with the tailored feedback of the DualSense controller, make for a uniquely engaging racing experience built on the PS5's feature kit.

Where Microsoft has been pushing for an open next-gen ecosystem, Sony has largely stuck to its guns and doubled down on games, games, games. It's also focused on a distinct generational leap, with SIE boss Jim Ryan confirming that PS5 games will not run on PS4 .

"We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include," Ryan said. "And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features."