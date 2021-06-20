Best Prime Day laptop deals 2021: gaming, work, and cheap laptop sale is live

The Prime Day laptop deals have started rolling out as the mighty sale begins around the world. We've started rounding up the best cheap laptop offers already and have some great ones to show you. If you're on your mobile, make sure you click here to refresh this page to ensure you're seeing the most up-to-date version.

Prime Day has just officially begun in the UK and will start in the US at 3am PDT - but there are actually some early laptop deals you won't want to miss. Amazon and its rivals are all really going for it this year. Cheap laptops in the Prime Day sale will really kick into gear over the 48-hours, and we're optimistic there'll be something for everyone.

We've already found work laptops, gaming laptops, and cheap Chromebooks too. Laptops of all kinds have been increasingly popular over the last 18 months so there's furious competition between retailers for your money. Traditionally, picks around the $300-$400/£350-£450 mark have provided some really nice work laptops on past Prime Days, but perhaps the even cheaper Chromebooks are set to muscle into Windows' territory, even more, this time around.

We're expecting even more discounts on everything from Macbooks to Razer powerhouses. With new graphics cards upon us, retailers will probably want to shift old stock of 1650 or 20-series GPU laptops. Fingers crossed the 30-series cards make their way into some discounted laptops too.

For more discounts on some of the very finest machines out there, be sure to visit our guide to the best gaming laptops. Creative types might want to check out dedicated recommendations for the best drawing tablets from our friends over at Creative Bloq too.

Prime Day laptop deals - USA

HP Stream 14 (2021) | $499 $407 at Amazon

It's unlikely to set the world ablaze with the specs under the surface, but if all you're looking for is a competent work machine for yourself or your children, then the newest model of HP Stream suffices. It's the number of ports on this device that help it stand out from other entry-level notebooks, including a full HDMI 1.4 port on the side, something not often seen on computers at this price point. Features: Intel Celeron N4000, Integrated Intel graphics, 4GB RAM, 64 HDD, 15.6-inch 720p HD screen.View Deal

HP 17.3-inch (2020) | $899 $676 at Amazon

Save $223: Who says that all enterprise computers need to be small? HP has decided to go against the grain with its 2020 line of business computers. Look past its size, and its lesser-seen inclusions like the DVD drive that help distinguish this machine from similarly priced offerings. Also worth noting; the fast charging support, HP claim this laptop can reach 50% in just 45 minutes. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 12GB RAM, 512GB HDD, 17.3-inch 720p HD screen View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 | $499 $254 at Amazon

Sometimes it can be a challenge for people whether or not they would like a tablet or a laptop for their daily needs. Enter Acer, with its Spin 311 Chromebook that states it can do both. It's ideal for users with an extensive library of Android apps and games that also want to benefit from a traditional laptop’s practicality - full QWERTY keyboard and easy viewing angles included. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, Intel Integrated Graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB HDD, 11.6-inch Full HD screen

Lenovo Chromebook S330 | $239 $179 at Walmart

Looking for something at the cheaper end of the scale? This Chromebook is a great place to start. Although it won't be winning any awards in terms of raw power, it's great as a general use and light work laptop. Plus, it's under $200. That's a win in our book. Features: Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD, 14-inch HD screen

Dell XPS 15 | $2,000 $1,549 at Dell

If you don’t mind making a small investment, then the newest iteration of the XPS 15 is hard to beat. Look beyond its impressive looks, and you will find that it has enough grunt under the hood to steamroll through all manner of CPU-intensive tasks - as well as a beefy GPU to handle light gaming sessions in 1080p with ease. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD screen

Apple MacBook Air 2020 | $1,000 $949 at Amazon

MacBooks are hard to get hold of at a discount, so being able to save even $50 in the early Prime Day laptop deals is an opportunity to take notice of. This particular offer gets you the Air 2020 edition in Silver. Features: Apple M1 Chip CPU, up to an 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch Retina screen.

Gigabyte AERO 15 | $2,200 $1,765 at Amazon

This handy offer is actually cheaper now than it was in last year's Prime Day laptop deals, and it's a worthy investment for a creator, graphic designer, and gamer. If you straddle these areas of hobby and interest, then the AERO laptop with its 4K screen and 2060 graphics card are well placed to serve you. Features: Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED screen.

Prime Day laptop deals - gaming

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | $2,200 $1,899 at Amazon

It may not be built for 4K gaming, but the Scar 15 has all the muscle needed to make short work of the most demanding titles in 1080p. It's the display that makes this machine worth another look. The 240Hz refresh rate capabilities will mean that reaching high FPS in your favorite shooters and competitive titles should be a breeze. Features: Intel Core i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad L340 | $969 $777 at Amazon

This laptop from Lenovo demonstrates that high-quality gaming is very much achievable without spending in excess of a grand. Indeed, with very few concessions, the L340 is equal parts comfortable, and quietly capable of holding its own at 1080p; this is thanks in part to the GTX 1650 GPU. It impresses additionally with its stealthy aesthetics, perfect for those who prefer a subtle machine to game with and take to the office. Features: Intel i5-9300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model (2020) | $2,300 $1,699 at Amazon

Stepping into the next generation of gaming may be costly, but a decent discount can definitely go a long way into taking the sting out. While gaming in native 4K in this form factor, may not be all there just yet, the power of the Blade should not be underestimated - especially the stellar RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, which can blitz through the most demanding games, and the 10th gen 6-core i7 has yet to be dethroned. Features: Intel Core i7-107550H 6-Core, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen.

Dell G15 | $930 $770 at Dell

Want a relatively budget-friendly gaming laptop? It doesn't get much better than this. With $150 off the asking price, this GTX 1650-powered option is great if you're not too fussed about having max settings. The processor isn't going to bowl you over, but it'll still do very nicely indeed. Features: Intel Core i5-10200H CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz screen.

Dell G3 15 | $98960 $879 at Dell

This version of the Dell G3 15 is a good choice thanks to its respectable 1650 Ti graphics card, and it's on sale. In fact, you're saving over $100 overall. Not bad at all, particularly because it's also got a 256GB NVMe SSD for faster loading and a good i7-10750H processor. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz screen.

Razer Blade 15 Base | $1,600 $1,317 at Amazon

The Razer Blade range offers something to suit most budgets, and this particular model is a great place to start. With a 144Hz display to go with a solid i7 processor and a 1660Ti graphics card, it's a good deal on a good laptop. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD 1080p 144Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 | $1,550 $1,299 at Best Buy

Save $250: 4K gaming in this form factor still carries a high price tag, but this saving from Best Buy does a lot to ease the wound. With such a strong set of specs, if you're after a very capable 4K gaming laptop, that will max out everything in Full HD without breaking a sweat this is a great option. Features: Intel Core i7-107550H, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K LED screen. If you're after more graphical grunt (via an extra $300) you can pick up a similar spec M15 that includes the hotly elusive RTX 3060 instead.

MSI Stealth 15M | $1,550 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $350: Not too fussed about a 4K display? There are bigger savings with the equally powerful Stealth 15M, featuring the buffer Max-Q version of the RTX 2060, which means that the card runs a little quieter while boosting slightly better results on the whole. Features: Intel Core i7-1185G7, RTX 2060 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

Prime Day laptop deals - UK

Asus Vivobook | £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Just need something affordable for some light work tasks? 4GB of RAM won't allow for too much multitasking (go easy on those Chrome tabs) and 64GB isn't much for downloads. But if you just need basic doc editing, email, web browsing, Spotify and a decent HD screen you won't find much better at this price at all. Features: Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 14-inch Full HD screen.

Lenovo IdeaPad | £199.99 £189.99 at Amazon

Ok, so we have actually found one even cheaper than the above with a very similar set of internal spec. However, this is a smaller 11.6-inch model. Generally, we can find ones this size a bit too cramped for regular use, whereas a 14-inch model feels just right. If you really next that extra portability for being on the move, then this could work. Features: Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 14-inch Full HD screen.

Acer Swift 1 | £399 £349 at Amazon

Prime Day laptop deals are great for machines like this. It'll handle all the basics with ease, but with a little bit of extra performance and style. 4GB is a little light for you multitaskers out there, but getting a speedy 128GB SSD instead of a regular mechanical hard drive is a steal at this price. Features: Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14-inch Full HD display.

Samsung Galaxy Book S | £999 £699 at Amazon

Samsung's laptops are great machines. This is a 13.3-inch model that is powered by 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5 processor, and weighs less than one kilogram. Crazy light. The Earthy Gold colour is discounted too, though not to the same extent. Features: Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, 13-inch full HD LCD Touch screen.

ASUS ZenBook S13 UX393 | £1,500 £999 at Amazon

Save £500: Make no mistake, the 4K touchscreen is the star of the show, but the trackpad is sure to turn a few heads, with what ASUS is calling its NumberPad 2.0. Looks aside, and the heart of this machine is pure power all the way. It’s packed with ports too, accommodating a full-sized HDMI, three USB-C ports - one with Thunderbolt 3 - and a microSD card reader to stay fully connected at all times. Features: Intel i7-1065G7, Intel Integrated Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 13.9-inch 4K touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £842 at Amazon

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and all excellent. It offers good flexibility and productivity, powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM. Basically, it'll have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. A great discount here, too. Features: Intel Quad Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | £999 £810 at Amazon

This touchscreen laptop has all the makings of a great home and work machine. There's a new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an ultra-thin design housing a 13.5" screen. With more than £100 off today, it's great value. Features: Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13-inch touchscreen.

Prime Day laptop deals - gaming

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | 15.6" Full HD | GTX 1660 Ti | Intel i7-10750H | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £799.99 at Amazon UK (save £300)

A truly historic low price for this machine - or any Razer laptop - as it falls under the 900-pound mark. This will have you gaming and working with ease no matter what you throw at it. A must but for anyone looking for a cheap gaming laptop dedal this Prime Day.

Lenovo Legion 5 | £1000 £895 at Amazon

In a gaming landscape full of hardware dominated by RGB-lighting and angular designs, now and again it’s refreshing to see something a little more reserved. At the same time, while it looks the part, aesthetics would be meaningless if it couldn’t perform. Not to worry in the 5’s case; boasting advanced cooling options and quick-charging functionality, you can be confident to game for hours without things getting hot. Features: Intel i5-10300H, GTX 1660 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

Acer PH315-53 Helios 300 | £1200 £999 at Very

If performance at 1080p is your preference above all else, then the Helios 300 could be for you. The focus with this machine is all about speed, and that includes frames. That's right, it's a 144Hz display fuelled by some respectable specs, so you can be sure to keep your edge in the latest competitive titles. Features: Intel i7-10750H, GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6 Full HD screen.

New Dell G3 15 (GTX 1650) | £789 £614 at Dell

If you're hunting down a budget-friendly gaming laptop, it's hard to do much better than this - the G3 15 packs a GTX 1650 graphics card for mid-range settings, a 256GB NVMe SSD for faster loading, and a respectable i5-10300H processor. Lovely stuff. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz screen.

ASUS TUF FX506LI (GTX 1650 Ti) | £800 £729 at Amazon

This Another good deal ahead of Prime Day, this one - you're getting a solid mid-range 1650 Ti graphics card to go with a reliable processor and a super-quick NVMe SSD. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz screen.

HP Pavilion 15 (GTX 1650 Ti) | £800 £644 at Amazon

This is a pretty good deal for an early Prime Day offering - a lean mean gaming machine with a 1650 Ti graphics card, a brand-new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not bad for a proven HP machine. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

