Predators: Cast & Crew Q&A
Topher Grace: ET
"Apart from Predator? Probably ET. It’s like the greatest movie ever made. I’m not that weepy about it, but I do think it’s a really well-made movie. Everyone else is saying gory monsters, right? So I’m going to look like a pussy. If everyone says something badass, you have to promise me you’ll change it to something badass."
Danny Trejo: Predator
“What did you say? But these Predators are unbelievable. They’re scary. Wait till you see them. We got a whole bunch of different kind of Predators. The guy was about 7ft. And scary.”
Adrien Brody: Alien
"Um, my favourite movie alien? Uuuum... I’d probably say.... An alien character? Oh. That’s a good question. I’m a big fan of the original Alien. I think it’s the way the Alien is revealed, through the sound design and Giger’s sets. They’re beyond your but it felt very real. They’re being hunted and they’re forced to survive."
Robert Rodriguez: Predator
"Do I have a favourite movie alien? I’m not allowed to say Predator? But I always liked the Predator. I always thought he was the coolest. I had a Predator mask Greg Nicotero gave me 10 years ago and I’ve had it in my office a long time."
Nimrod Antal: Chewbacca
"In terms of presence and look and design, I'd have to say Giger's Alien. But just to be a bit different, I'll go with Chewbacca. He's hairy, he flies spaceships and he looks after han solo. You can't say more than that."