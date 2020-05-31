£16 Unlimited data SIM only deal is incredible, but this other offer might be better value

Getting an unlimited data SIM only deal doesn't always have to cost a fortune. Sure getting unlimited gigabytes on a regular handset phone contract absolutely smashes up the price, but if you time it right for just a SIM card deal, you can stream and download to your heart's content.

SIM only deals are for people happy with their current phone who are now (or soon to be) out of contract. Or if you've had your eye on a new phone and just want to pay for it upfront yourself without it being attached to a contract, this is the way to go.

Three mobile has long been one of the best providers for people wanting a big data SIM only deal we have a pair of unbeatable exclusive offers for you today. First up is an unlimited data SIM at just £16 a month. That's an absolute steal and you won't find Unlimited data from anyone else for a better price. Three has strong network coverage around the UK too.

But there's a good chance we can help you get a better value deal. Like how about paying just £8 a month for a still rather substantial 12GB of data instead? Hear us out. You just have to seriously consider, do you really need unlimited data? Your phone settings or current network coverage provider's personal account pages usually have ways of telling you how much data you currently burn through each month, some are even able to break it down app by app. This will help you get an idea of how much data you need.

Also, Three mobile data deals of 12GB a month and up include its 'Go Binge' perk. That essentially means unlimited streaming from select apps without eating into your data allowance. The apps included in this generous perk are are Netflix, TV Player, Snapchat, Soundcloud, Deezer and Apple Music.

So if the idea of unlimited data mainly appealed to your because of all the Netflix streaming you'd be able to do when away from Wi-Fi, then why not cut that monthly bill in half and get the 12GB/£8 deal?

Exclusive SIM only deals of the week

Three SIM only | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Not only is this deal half the price of the one above, but the contract length is also half too at just 12 months instead of 24. This leaves you with more room for flexibility if you do want to get a phone contract again further down the line. For us though, thanks to the Go Binge perk, we see 12GB being plenty for most users and £8 a month is amazing value. Hurry though as this offer expires June 1st.

View Deal

Why else choose a Three SIM only deal?

In addition to those unbeatable prices per gigabyte (we've checked) and 'Go binge' allowances, Three has one of the widest-reaching networks in the UK and of course, you can port over your existing phone number. And if you're thinking of picking up a 5G phone anytime soon, Three is the biggest 5G provider in the UK and these SIM only deals means you're 5G-ready too.

Want to use your phone abroad? Of course, you can use your allowances in Europe, but that's fairly standard across most data providers now. However, Three users also get coverage outside of the EU without having to pay for an additional bolt-on. We're talking prime holiday destinations too like the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Peru, Hong Kong and more.

Still not convinced? Check out our comparison chart below to see what other SIM only deals are out there today. If you're in the market for a new mobile too, check out our list of the best gaming phones for some inspiration.