If you're wondering how to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it's not just as simple as waiting for the blade-wielding Pokemon to hit a certain level. As with many of the new evolutions and forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you need a special evolution item in order to evolve Scyther into Kleavor here. But, don't fret, we've worked it all out, and here's what you need to do.

1. Find a Scyther

Firstly, you're going to need a Scyther. It can be found in the Grandtree Arena area of the Obsidian Fieldlands, or in the Primeval Grotto of Coronet Highlands.

Thankfully, it'll appear at all times of day and in any weather conditions, so should be pretty easy to snap up.

2. Obtain the evolution item, Black Augurite

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Once you've got your Scyther, and decided which one you want to evolve, you'll need to make sure you have the evolution item known as Black Augurite. This brand new item will be a random drop from wild Scythers after catching / defeating them, so if you've not got a Black Augurite yet, get back out there and find some more Scythers.

Evolution items can also drop within Space-Time Distortions. These are fantastic for obtaining both rare Pokemon and items, and will appear at random and for limited times in different regions.

3. Use the Black Augurite on your chosen Scyther

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Once you've got both your Scyther and the Black Augurite, it's just a case of going to your inventory and selecting the Black Augurite. You can then use it on Scyther to make it evolve. There's no level restriction for this evolution, so you can start evolving whenever you're ready.