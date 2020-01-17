Pokemon ASMR is here and it's a super effective way to unleash your inner Snorlax

Pokemon ASMR is officially here, as the Pokemon Company has posted a video featuring Charmander taking a snooze by a fire. Complete with crackling fire sounds and the peaceful image of the classic fire type Pokemon catching some shut-eye, it's the perfect way to chill out at the end of the week.

"Charmander's Fireside Slumber" begins with the orange lizard Pokemon lighting the fire with the flame on the end of its tail. Then Charmander settles down to sleep for 30 minuites and 10 seconds and honestly, it's the video I didn't know I needed today. It's been a long old week, and with the weekend finally in sight, having a gentle cracking fire on in the background is just the kind of peace I need as I tap out more words.

You've probably already heard of ASMR at this point, but if you don't know what it is, it stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. While it doesn't have the same effect on everyone, ASMR is used as a way of relaxing by watching people do a variety of different activities.

Some experience a kind of "tingly feeling" that puts them into a zen state, while others simply find comfort from the calming effect of someone tapping on a variety of different surfaces or objects, for example. The world of ASMR has really taken off in recent years thanks in large part to YouTube, with several successful channels dedicated to helping people all over the world relax.

Now Pokemon is getting in on it too, and as someone who loves Pokemon and frequently watches ASMR videos, I'm very much here for it. In the video description the Pokemon Company recommends headphones for "optimal effect." If you've been having a hectic day, Charmander is here to help you take a moment to relax. What a good egg.

