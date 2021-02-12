Playtonic might be teasing a Banjo-Kazooie game

Playtonic is celebrating its birthday with an announcement and a major tease for what's next.

Firstly, Playtonic managing director Gavin Price reveals the Playtonic Friends initiative in the video just below, a brand new publishing arm for the developer. Right now, there isn't any information as to what projects Playtonic Friends will be managing, but Price does tease one big surprise from the development side of Playtonic: a new game beginning with B.

Near the end of the celebratory video, Price begins to talk about all the future plans in motion at Playtonic, before being cut off and blurred out before he can reveal any juicy details. However, the director does reveal that a certain game beginning with a "capital B" is in the works, which certainly seems to tease to a new Banjo-Kazooie game.

Well, it's certainly been a while since we've had the bear and the bird star in their own video game. Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts was the last main game released in 2008 by then-franchise developer Rare, and more recently, the duo appeared as a DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's been nearly 13 years since the last main Banjo-Kazooie game, so we're raring for a return to the dynamic duo.

However, this would be going against previous comments from Playtonic two years ago. In 2019, the company outright denied that it was working on a new Banjo-Kazooie game after the release of Yooka-Laylee, cutting down speculation that the former Rare developers at the studio were putting together a new adventure for the bird and the bear. Still, two years is a long time for things to change and Playtonic to embark on a new venture.

