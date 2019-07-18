Plants vs Zombies 3 is a real thing and a pre-alpha version is available right now for Android devices

It's wild to think that's it has been almost ten years since Plants vs Zombies vs graced phones everywhere, I know I was addicted to preventing the undead fools from ruining my perfectly manicured lawn and wicked home theater in my living room.

Now, so long after the original release date for the first game, EA is preparing to launch Plants vs Zombies 3 on mobile devices soon. A pre-alpha build of the game is available on Android devices, although spots are limited. You can download it via the Google Play Store right here to see if you can get in.

We don't know a lot about what the game has to offer besides the description on the store front.

"Help PopCap™ make your zombie-battling experience even better! In this plant-tastic Pre-Alpha, you should anticipate experiencing bugs (zombies don’t bathe very often) and other issues. But, don’t soil your plants just yet! Plants vs. Zombies™3 is under early construction and is not representative of the final game. Pre-Alpha is focused on getting your feedback on combat features only. We’re saving a lot more for later! "

It's clear that this latest installment looks similar to the first two main entries in the series. You get to place weaponized plants in various parts of the lawn in order to mow down incoming zombie hordes tower defense-style. It's nothing new, but it's still fun.

We don't know how expensive the game will be, but we do know there will be micro-transactions, some ranging up to $100.

Looking for something else to play on your Android phone? Then check out

the 50 best Android games, from epic RPGs to tiny puzzlers.