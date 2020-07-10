Phil Spencer defends Xbox's cross-gen exclusivity approach

Phil Spencer has spoken more about Xbox's cross-gen strategy, saying "Gaming is bigger than any one device."

Xbox chief Spencer was talking to GamesIndustry.biz about his views on Microsoft's exclusives not being tied to one console. When asked about the idea that Xbox Studios were being held back Spencer said: "Frankly, held back is a meme that gets created by people who are too caught up in device competition."

Later in the interview, he expanded on his thoughts regarding next-gen game exclusivity, highlighting his passionate view that gamers should be able to play Xbox games on whatever platform they want. Spencer said: "Gaming is about entertainment and community and diversion and learning new stories and new perspectives, and I find it completely counter to what gaming is about to say that part of that is to lock people away from being able to experience those games. Or to force someone to buy my specific device on the day that I want them to go buy it, in order to partake in what gaming is about."

Spencer's comments come at a time where Sony and Microsoft are moving in different directions with their next-gen consoles. SIE's president Jim Ryan recently told GamesIndustry.biz: "We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include."

With both next-gen consoles due to launch this year, Spencer's comments could well be music to the ears of players who aren't thinking of upgrading just yet, but fancy playing some of Microsoft's next-gen titles. And with the Xbox Gaming Showcase only weeks away, we'll soon have a much better idea of what Xbox games we'll be playing towards the end of the year.

If you can't wait for the Xbox Gaming Showcase, there's also the Ubisoft Forward show on Sunday.