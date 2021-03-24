Peach Momoko draws Taarna after first three issues sell out

Heavy Metal's trademark heroine Taarna returned to comics back in December, and I think you can say it was a hit. Newsarama has confirmed that the first three issues of Taarna, The Last Taarakian have all sold out on a distributor level, leaving those interested to scour their local comic shop or buy it on digital platforms.

Taarna, The Last Taarakian #1's first printing cover by Christian Ward (Image credit: Christian Ward (Heavy Metal))

With that, the publisher is going back for a second printing of Taarna, The Last Taarakian #1 - and they're making it special. They've enlisted Marvel-exclusive artist Peach Momoko to venture outside of the House of Ideas to draw their heroine for a second printing cover only available by ordering directly through Heavy Metal itself.

“It is always a pleasure and honor to be working with Heavy Metal," Momoko says in the announcement. "Many of the artists that I am inspired by are major Heavy Metal artists, so I am glad I can be a part of the history."

(Image credit: Peach Momoko (Heavy Metal))

That would of course mean Moebius, whose series Arzach was the inspiration for Taarna's debut in the 1981 animated film Heavy Metal.

"It's been an honor to bring Taarna to a modern audience and build this story with some of the most talented artists in the industry,” says current Taarna writer Stephanie Phillips. “I'm so pleased we've been able to add our names to Taarna's storied history."

This second printing of Taarna, The Last Taarakian #1, with the Momoko cover and the 'behind the scenes' extras, is available for order now on HeavyMetal.com. Retailers can order copies at a discounted wholesale rate here. The deadline for pre-orders is April 21, with a planned May 19 on-sale date.

Taarna, The Last Taarakian #4 (of 6) hit stands this week.

Can't wait? Taarna is available on most digital comics platforms. For the best digital comics reading experience, check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.