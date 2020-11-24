Nvidia RTX 3080 wins Best Gaming Hardware at the Golden Joystick Awards

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 has been voted the Best Gaming Hardware at this year's Golden Joystick Awards. The win marks back-to-back victories for NVIDIA, which also claimed the title in 2019 for its 20-series graphics cards.

The RTX 3080's win is impressive, but what really marks it out is the range of other competitors it had to overcome this year. From mobile gaming with the Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud, to VR thanks to the Oculus Quest 2, to the gaming-on-the-go offered by the PC Engine Mini, the 2020 nominees were an impressively diverse bunch. Also featuring on the list were the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, the Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard, and the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset.

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (winner)

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Despite that stiff competition, however, it might come as no surprise to some that the RTX 3080 would come out on top. Not only has NVIDIA led the way when it comes to graphics cards in recent years, that success has paid off so well that it was all-but-impossible to grab yourself either a 3080 (or its big brother the 3090) unless you were first in the virtual queue.

While the aforementioned 3090 might technically boast the bigger specs, it's the 3080's price point that ensured it found its way onto this year's shortlist - at just $699 it's a bargain, and easily our best graphics card of the year. If you're planning on buying or building a PC any time soon, this should be at the top of your list (as long as you can find one).