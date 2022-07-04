Jordan Peele unveils new promotional website that offers clues about his new movie Nope

Director Jordan Peele has revealed a new website that offers up cryptic clues about his upcoming movie, Nope.

"Hello! Former child actor and reality tv star, Ricky "Jupe" Park here, of Kid Sheriff©️ fame!" reads a message when you open jupitersclaim.com (opens in new tab), referring to Steven Yeun's character.

"I’m thrilled to have you drift on into the dusty claim I’ve staked in these here parts! Jupiter’s Claim™️ is the bestest darn California Gold Rush theme park in the Santa Clarita / Lancaster area! Perfect for family outings, school groups, and birthday parties! Saddle up, pan for gold and earn my proprietary Jangle®️ and remember, you get what you get and you don’t get upset!"

(Image credit: jupitersclaim.com)

The site also includes pages for attractions including a bank, theatre, and general store, and visitors can play games to earn "Jupe Jangles". However, occasionally the site will go dark and the cheery-toned text will change.

For example, the text on the page for the theme park's Winking' Well initially reads: "As above, so below here at Jupiter's Claim's "Winkin' Well!" You'll wanna look your best as you gaze down into the void and spend your hard-earned Jangle®️ cranking out a photographic document of your handsome prospecting lifestyle. Don’t forget to give those flashbulbs a wink as you smile into the past."

However, when the site goes dark, the caption changes to: "Look down into the well. Look up toward the skies above. Whatever you may wish, it will not change anything. It cannot be undone. It cannot be unseen. If you fear the darkness that lies ahead, peer into the well and pray you may be spared."

We've seen a glimpse of the theme park and Yeun's character in the movie's trailer, but this site gives us our first proper look at one of Nope's major settings. As for what else we know about the movie, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings living on a California ranch who discover an unidentified flying object hovering over their home in the form of a creepy-looking cloud.