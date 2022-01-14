No zips! Why Star Wars fans are seriously upset by the new Book of Boba Fett episode

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 has opened up a huge can of intergalactic worms – and it all comes down to some zippers.

In the new episode, a group of characters who ride brightly colored Vespa-style speeders and dress like British Mods were introduced. While they look a little jarring on the neutral sands of Tatooine, it's not difficult to imagine them racing along in the city lights of Coruscant.

To some people, though, the gang are not just a surprising sight: they're undermining one of Star Wars' most important rules. What rule is that, you ask? Well…

No zips in Star Wars!

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

A rule for costuming in the galaxy far, far away – according to some Star Wars creatives – is that zips aren't allowed.

"Zips? I was told that was a STRICT no-go area when I was working on The Last Jedi. This vexes me," says Chris Weston, an artist who worked on Episode 8.

"It was a cast iron directive from [costume designer John] Mollo since ep4 Chris. I have his note here somewhere," adds Paul Bateman, a concept artist and art director, and friend of the late Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.

Bateman shared a picture of what seems to be the note in question, too, captioned in part: "Sure it's nothing compared to the creative achievements that fill every ep. BUT this mattered to Mollo, and it mattered to Ralph, so it matters to me. If you don't care, no problem."

To the handful of Muppets that wanna knock me for caring about the zippers in #StarWars thing. Sure it's nothing compared to the creative achievements that fill every ep. BUT this mattered to Mollo, and it mattered to Ralph, so it matters to me. If you don't care, no problem. pic.twitter.com/kBfpitn7eOJanuary 14, 2022 See more

But, as one fan has pointed out, Luke Skywalker can be spotted zipping up his flight suit in The Empire Strikes Back.

Literally in the most loved and highly regarded film too. pic.twitter.com/mybeU5JQxoJanuary 14, 2022 See more

Beyond Star Wars creatives, others are pretty unhappy, too.

"There's not an ounce of Star Wars in this image," Matt Moylan, a writer and director of publishing at UDON Entertainment, captioned a photo of the bikers.

"The Vespas in the Book of Boba Fett look more Back to the Future Part 2," says actor John Roberts.

It's not all bad, though. The aesthetic of the candy colored bikes is in line with George Lucas' American Graffiti, as some fans are noticing.

If the vespas in The Book of Boba Fett serve no other purpose that to introduce viewers to American Graffiti, they've done their job. pic.twitter.com/wjWGiQx44kJanuary 14, 2022 See more

Another fan is keen on the bikers, too: "Boba Fett has a gang of hipster space Mods who ride around on hover Vespas and I for one think that's beautiful"

The verdict

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

While the rules of Star Wars seem pretty clear – *Edna Mode voice* no zips! – it's also true that the newest chapters in the story of the galaxy far, far away haven't been afraid to expand on or change what came before. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian have both set about humanizing the Tusken Raiders, for example, and The Last Jedi has been praised and criticized in equal measure for its treatment of Luke Skywalker.

The look of the bikers isn't all that unusual, either. Who can forget that time Obi-Wan Kenobi went to a '50s style diner in Attack of the Clones?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Plus, Mark Hamill has revealed Luke was wearing bleached Levi jeans in A New Hope, so who's to say what can or can't be found in the closets of the galaxy far, far away...

Whatever your opinion of the new characters in The Book of Boba Fett, they'll likely have more of a part to play as the story continues. The series drops a new episode on Disney Plus every Wednesday, and you can check out our The Book of Boba Fett release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode will arrive in your time zone.

