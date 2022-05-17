505 Games Spring Showcase - Everything announced

Refresh

Among the Trolls is the first game to be announced at the 505 Showcase. You find yourself in a world where trolls are as native to the landscape as the rocks, trees, and grass. Developed by a brand new Finnish developer, Forbidden Studios, Among the Trolls will be a journey through Finnish lore. You play as a character who wants to connect with their grandparents in Finland after the death of their parents. But, as you return to your childhood home for the first time in some time, and nothing's quite as it seems. Your little boat is hit by a sea monster, and then the game begins with you in a world that isn't as it seems.

Among the Trolls is a survival game, but with a twist. You can't just take from the forest without giving back. Cupstones are the sacrificial places where you'll need to leave offerings to keep the creatures and dark forces of the forest at bay. So it's a constant balance between what you need and what the forest needs. Crafting, of course, is a huge part of the game, as you'll be able to create your own home. There's multiplayer support too. Leaning in more to the folklore is the ability to create mythical creatures too, which can act as your familiars.

The team want to take inspiration from Studio Ghibli movies, in the way that the game blends folklore and the more spiritual elements with reality. It's being made in Unity, rather than Unreal Engine, and the team are saying they want to push the engine in the same way as Ori and the Blind Forest. They are also aiming not to have any loading screens too. (Image credit: Forbidden Studios) (Image credit: Forbidden Studios)

It's launching in Early Access on Steam later this year. So look out for Among the Trolls!

The second game is called Stray Blade. You play as a character that looks like a knight, but is actually an anthropologist, who's accompanied by a little wolf. You've accidentally triggered an explosive event that's cursed you, and trapped you in this place. Developed by Point Blank Games, Stray Blade will have you exploring this land to find some answers. But human factions have followed you in, and set up their own formidable forces here. (Image credit: Point Blank Games) (Image credit: Point Blank Games) In battle, you'll be able to utilise a set of skill trees - one for you, and one for your companion - which should make the little wolf a key part of combat.

Weapons can be discovered, but also upgraded, and then mastered. You don't have to lock your character down to a certain class type or way of attacking, but rather than switch between mastery options whenever you want. There are also abilities to unlock, which not only work in battle, but also link to how you can explore the world. A little like a Metroidvania, certain areas of the map will be unreachable without a certain skill. Arriving in 2023, you can wishlist Strayblade on Steam, Xbox Series X, PS5, and Epic Store now.

Next up is Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which is the companion game to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It's a prequel, so offers plenty of backstory to the characters you'll meet in Hundred Heroes. Strangely enough, this game actually came out on May 10, so you may well have already dived into this one yourself. (Image credit: 505 Games) It's on Game Pass too, if you want to check it out.

It's available on Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One too, of course.

Rabbit and Bear Studios is up next to show off more of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and to explain how the characters carry over into Hundred Heroes.