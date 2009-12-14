New trailer for The Crazies

The latest trailer for Romero remake The Crazies has hit the net.



Directed by Breck Eisner, the man behind Sahara , the film sees a sheriff having a very bad day as the inhabitants of his small, idyllic town start to go all kinds of mental.



Timothy Olyphant stars as the put-upon lawman.

So good in TV's Deadwood (where he also plays a small-town sheriff), Olyphant has never really broken out on the big screen, despite supporting roles in big hits like Scream 2 and Die Hard 4 .

Hitman may have irrevocably ruined his chances for megastardom though.



This trailer certainly shows a little more restraint than the previous, explosion-heavy one, but we still need a bit of convincing.



That said, The Crazies is one of Romero's lesser-known movies, so perhaps it is ripe for a remake.



Check out the new trailer below:



You can judge the remake for yourself when it is released on 26th February.



Source [ Collider ]



Fed up with horror remakes? Or willing to give this one a go? Share your thoughts below!