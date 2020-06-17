New Pokemon Snap announced for Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch through a new game appropriately titled New Pokemon Snap, developed by Pokken Tournament creator Bandai Namco.

New Pokemon Snap was announced during Nintendo and The Pokemon Company's big June 17 Pokemon Presents show. It's still very much a work in progress, so the footage shown was not final, but it's clear that the sequel follows the same basic structure as the original. You tour different islands in a hovercraft of sorts while snapping photos of Pokemon.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8dJune 17, 2020

A few returning features were also shown in the announcement trailer, like the ability to entreat Pokemon with special apples in order to bring them closer. In the original game, you could use these apples and other throwables to trigger changes in Pokemon and the environment, so here's hoping that adaptability is back too.

It's clear that New Pokemon Snap will feature many generations of Pokemon, with first-gens like Pikachu and current-gens like Scorbunny appearing in the trailer. There are a few Pokemon from just about every generation, in fact, but it's unclear how many Pokemon in total will be included.

Likewise, we're not entirely sure whether New Pokemon Snap was built from the ground up as a whole new game, or if it's using the original game as a base for a total remake. Some of the islands look familiar, but there are obviously tons of new Pokemon around.

More news on New Pokemon Snap is "coming soon," and when we know more, you'll know more. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to fire up the old N64 for some research...