New on Disney Plus in February 2021: All the new movies and shows

As we face another month of the pandemic with lots of time to spend in front of the TV, don't worry – there are plenty of new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus this month, and we've put them all in a handy list for you. On top of all the new adult-aimed content coming to the streamer courtesy of Star , there's a bunch of new Disney Plus Originals and lots more family-friendly fun.

Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios and get an insight into the people behind your favourite movies with Inside Pixar: Portraits, while a new episode of Marvel series WandaVision is coming every Friday – check out our WandaVision release schedule to make sure you never miss an episode. And if you fancy a laugh, you can catch all five seasons of The Muppet Show or both Cheaper by the Dozen movies.

Here's everything new on Disney Plus in the US in February 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Inside Pixar: Portraits – February 12

(Image credit: Disney)

There's a new instalment of this Disney Plus Original documentary series, which shares the stories of the people behind Pixar Animation Studios. Pixar employees profiled in these five new episodes include music editor Barney Jones, who uses his musical talents to help shape the emotion and storytelling of Pixar movies, and pastry chef Marylou Jaso, who's in charge of creating the sweet treats that fuel the studio's creativity. A must-watch for Pixar fans who want to know more about how their favourite movies are made.

Flora & Ulysses – February 19

(Image credit: Disney)

This Disney Plus Original movie follows a girl called Flora (Matilda Lawler) who adopts a squirrel called Ulysses – who happens to have superpowers. The family comedy is based on the children's book of the same name by Kate DiCamillo and the screenplay was penned by Brad Copeland, who's written for shows like Arrested Development. The supporting cast includes big comedic names like How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan and Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz, who play Flora's parents, and Community's Danny Pudi.

The Muppet Show seasons 1-5 – February 19

(Image credit: ITC Entertainment/Disney)

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney Plus. The classic variety comedy show ran from 1976 to 1981 and featured famous guests including Mark Hamill, Debbie Harry, Roger Moore, and Diana Ross. And, of course, there are all the familiar faces – Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of the gang. Featuring comedy sketches and musical numbers, this show is perfect for a light-hearted trip down memory lane on a dark winter evening.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this February

New on Disney Plus: February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks season 7

WandaVision episode 5

New on Disney Plus: February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation season 1

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones season 1

Marvel's Behind the Mask

WandaVision episode 6

Inside Pixar: Portraits: Second Batch

New on Disney Plus: February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show seasons 1-5

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision episode 7

New on Disney Plus: February 26

Car SOS season 8

Disney Channel Games 2008 season 1

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings seasons 1-3

Disney Roll it Back season 1

Disney's American Dragon: Jake Long seasons 1-2

Mickey Go Local season 1

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs episodes 1-5

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision episode 8

Want more? Then check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus right now.