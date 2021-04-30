6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does our weekly dose of streaming recommendations. From Netflix to Disney Plus, there are enough new additions to your favorite streamers to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon. If you've got a movie night planned, there are several new releases to choose from – family animation The Mitchells vs. The Machines is sure to put a smile on your face, while the Michael B. Jordan-led actioner Without Remorse might be more your style if you prefer something grittier with your popcorn.

Plus, this year's Best Picture winner at the Oscars, Nomadland , is finally available to stream in the UK, courtesy of Star on Disney Plus. And if Fridays just aren't the same without Sam and Bucky, you can delve behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. As always, if you need more viewing inspiration, we've got plenty more extensive streaming guides – check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best shows on Amazon Prime .

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The Mitchells vs The Machines follows a dysfunctional family who go on one last road trip in an attempt to bond before the oldest daughter goes off to college. However, there's one problem – they wind up having to save Earth from a robot uprising instead. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, produced the movie, which features the voices of Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, and Olivia Colman.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Although The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale may have already aired, the fun isn't over just yet – you can go behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like the previous episode on WandaVision, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how Disney filmed all the series' action-packed scenes.

Without Remorse – Amazon Prime

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Michael B. Jordan is in full action hero mode in Without Remorse, a new spin-off of the Jack Ryan movie series. He plays John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who goes on a path to avenge his pregnant wife's murder only to find himself uncovering an international conspiracy and torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country. The movie's stellar supporting cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, and Guy Pearce and it's been released exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Yasuke – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Yasuke, loosely based on the historical figure of the same name, follows a warrior (voiced in English by LaKeith Stanfield) of African descent in 16th Century Japan. Cut to twenty years later, and Yasuke has retired to a remote village and left his life as the "Black Samurai" behind him – until he agrees to accompany a sick girl and her mother to a special doctor and finds himself in the midst of a power struggle and dark supernatural forces.

Nomadland – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

Nomadland follows Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman who leaves her hometown after her husband dies and she loses her job to live a nomadic life in a van – with all the hardships that come with that lifestyle. Alongside David Strathairn, the supporting cast includes real-life nomads who play fictionalized versions of themselves. It won Best Picture at this year's Oscars, as well as securing a Best Director win for Zhao and a Best Actress award for McDormand .

Rocketman – Netflix

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix