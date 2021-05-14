7 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us to you. From Netflix to HBO Max, there are enough new additions to your favorite streamers to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon. Get ready for a movie night with the action-packed Those Who Wish Me Dead on HBO Max, or try the Amy Adams-led thriller The Woman in the Window on Netflix.

Need a new series to binge-watch? On Netflix, there's Halston, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular legendary fashion designer, as well as the David Fincher-produced Love, Death & Robots. Meanwhile, on Amazon Prime, there's Barry Jenkins' take on the Pulitzer-winning novel The Underground Railroad – we're spoilt for choice this week.

The Woman in the Window – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Joe Wright’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Darkest Hour has been a long time coming. The project – which went through severe reshoots and moved from being a cinema release from 20th Century Studios to a Netflix streaming movie – reunites the director with Gary Oldman, and features a packed cast led by Amy Adams. In this homage to Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window, Adams plays Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who hasn’t left her New York brownstone in months since her marriage (to Anthony Mackie’s Ed) fell apart. She spends her days indulging in her love of black-and-white film noirs, consuming too much wine and medication, and spying on her new neighbors, the Russells. Then, she sees an act of violence perpetrated by patriarch Alistair (Oldman), and her mind starts racing with suspicion. Things continue in a surprising fashion.

Oxygen – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Shot in a single location during the pandemic, Oxygen – or Oxygène, to give this French-language Netflix movie its original title – is a puzzle-box sci-fi thriller that finds an amnesiac woman (Inglourious Basterds’ Mélanie Laurent) awaking in a cramped cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there, or even who she even is. Things get very strange as the woman puts the pieces of her life back together, and though the denouement may not be entirely satisfying, Oxygen makes for an intriguing watch.

Halston – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Ewan McGregor stars as the famed fashionista Halston, offering a campy, overblown performance that’s risky and entirely brilliant. The five-part limited series is another show from Ryan Murphy, and if you’ve already bought into the Ratchet, Hollywood, and The Politician showrunner’s brand of television, then this is no doubt a must-watch. For everyone else: come for Obi-Wan Kenobi, stay for the high fashion, darling. Plus, McGregor’s backed by more than a few guest cameos, who we will not spoil here. But what else did you expect from a show of this creative caliber?

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Barry Jenkins’ last project was Moonlight, one of the best Oscar-winning movies of all time. Now, the director returns with a limited series on Amazon, The Underground Railroad, which has already won rave reviews across the board for its powerful storytelling. The series sees Thuso Mbedu’s Cora Randall attempt to escape slavery by riding on the eponymous underground railroad – however, in this alternative timeline, the railroad is not simply a connection of safe houses and hidden routes, but a physical railroad with trains and conductors. With an excellent ensemble cast and beautiful cinematography, The Underground Railroad tells a powerful, painful story that’s best watched over multiple evenings rather than all in one sitting.

Those Who Wish Me Dead – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Pursued by two assassins (Nicholas Hault and Aidan Gillen) who killed his father, Connor (Finn Little) meets veteran fire warden and wilderness survival expert Hannah (Angelina Jolie), who offers him shelter in her lookout tower. When the assassins set fire to the forest in an attempt to find them, Hannah and Connor must survive the blaze and outwit their pursuers. The action thriller is directed by Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of movies like Sicario and Hell or High Water. Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry also star.

Love, Death, and Robots – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

What if Pixar made Black Mirror? Love, Death & Robots is back for a second volume of achingly beautiful sci-fi shorts from the mind of executive producer David Fincher. Boasting a voice cast featuring the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Joe Dempsie, and Nolan North, the anthology series will take you everywhere from the edge of galaxies to Blade Runner-style cityscapes in a collection of mini-movies that weave personal relationships with high concept storytelling. You’ll laugh, cry, and gawp in wonder; there’s simply nothing on Netflix quite like Love, Death & Robots. Best of all, you can get through the entire thing in a single sitting without feeling too guilty: the entire volume clocks in at just under two hours.

Castlevania season 4 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The final season of Castlevania has arrived, bringing the story of Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, to an end. Castlevania has consistently been top-notch, and it’s a shame to leave the story of Trevor vs Dracula behind, but with so much flair to the finale, you cannot be too disappointed – unpredictable, stylish, and well-told, Castlevania’s not one to be missed. And, if you’re a newcomer just wanting to dip your toes into the series, the first season consists of only four, 20-minute long episodes. Now you have no excuse not to watch the animated adaptation.