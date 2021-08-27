6 New Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend, another chance to kick back and enjoy some of the best new streaming movies and shows (if you're in the UK, you get an extra day as it's a bank holiday). There’s plenty to get excited about if you fancy staying in to binge the week’s hottest new releases. Whether you’re a Disney Plus subscriber, need something to watch on Netflix, or want some Prime viewing for the next few days, there’s bound to be something for you.

But where do you start? Among the dozens upon dozens of new movies and shows on offer, we’ve broken things down to six of the latest, greatest streaming offerings that you can fire up this weekend. Not only is Cruella serving looks on Disney Plus, but Netflix is reinventing a rom-com classic for the 21st Century. Throw in a John Cena-starring comedy and Benedict Cumberbatch spy drama and you’ve got all the makings of an all-star lineup. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Cruella – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Missed out the first time? Cruella, the origin story of 101 Dalmatians’ villain played here by Emma Stone, is now available to all Disney Plus subscribers.

Stone stars as Estella, a thief who desperately wants to branch out as a fashion designer in 1970s London. Eventually, she works her way up into the good graces of Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) and her fashion empire.

It’s an origin story packed full of style, a deliciously poised rivalry between Estella and the Baroness, and possibly the most inadvertently hilarious death in Disney history. Well worth a watch this weekend, even for the dresses alone.

He's All That – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Remember She’s All That, the ‘90s romcom starring Freddie Prinze Jr. as a high school student who tries to turn a random girl into a prom queen? Well, it’s back – and has been gender-flipped and reinvented for the 21st Century.

Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan is the subject of an influencer (Addison Rae) and her attempts to turn him into a prom king after a more-than-messy breakup. For most, it’ll be a nostalgic trip back to a simpler time where romcoms ruled the roost. For a younger audience, it’s going to be a fun My First Romcom to hook them into the sub-genre forever.

Clickbait – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US

You won’t believe what happens in Clickbait! Fine, fine, we’ll tell you: seemingly strait-laced family man Nick is kidnapped and is the subject of a streaming video that says he’ll die once it hits 5 million views. From there, there’s plenty to get you hooked in this most contemporary of whodunnits: Nick’s deepest, darkest secrets are plastered all over the internet as the race-against-time to save Nick – and potentially his reputation – unfolds in this gripping mystery.

Vacation Friends – Disney Plus Star/Hulu

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: US and UK

Watch today: Hulu (US)

Also available in the US on Hulu, Vacation Friends is a sugar rush of a summer comedy that features Free Guy’s Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as a couple whose wedding is gatecrashed by a party-happy couple (John Cena and Meredith Hagner) they met on vacation. The perma-tanned pair favor drugs and debauchery over domestic bliss, so the odd couple premise is sure to get plenty of belly laughs as they encroach on the quiet lives of the mild-mannered newlyweds.

The Courier – Amazon

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime

Benedict Cumberbatch as a dignified British gentlemen? It was the role he was born to play, baby.

The Courier is a taut spy thriller cut from the same sorts of cloths as Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Argo. The boots-on-the-ground, low-key style fits Cumberbatch perfectly – he plays Greville Wynne, a businessman tasked with heading to Russia during the height of the Cold War to gain valuable intel on Cuba. As the net closes in, Greville must put himself in harm’s way to protect and rescue a KGB double agent. We’re breathless just thinking about it.

The Vault – Amazon

(Image credit: TF1 Studio)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime

Sometimes, all it takes is one sentence for a movie to draw you in. The Vault’s logline? Breaking into the world’s most secure vault. Go on, admit it. You’re intrigued already.

To do so, salvage company owner Walter (Liam Cunningham) enlists the help of engineering wunderkind Thom (Freddie Highmore) to help pull off one of the biggest heists in history. Filled with double-crosses, tense set-pieces, and an ensemble you’ll be rooting for, The Vault might have just cracked open your weekend plans entirely.