6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does our weekly dose of streaming recommendations. From Netflix to HBO Max, there are enough new additions to your favorite streamers to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon. Get ready for a movie night with a Bond adventure courtesy of Skyfall on Amazon Prime, or there's Hunger , directed by Steve McQueen, on HBO Max if historical dramas are more your bag.

Need a new series to binge-watch? Try Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix, or revisit an old favorite with New Girl on Disney Plus if you're in the UK. If you prefer weekly episode drops, there's Star Wars: The Bad Batch , a new animated show set in a galaxy far, far away, with new episodes releasing on Disney Plus every week.

Jupiter's Legacy – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Brand new superhero show Jupiter's Legacy follows two intercutting timelines – the first, set in the '30s, tells the story of the world's first team of superheroes, while in the present day their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. It's based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series of the same name, and the cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Matt Lanter, and Leslie Bibb. You can read GamesRadar+'s interview with Millar and the cast here .

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a group of elite and experimental clones who were first introduced to us in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars – they each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. However, in this new series, they find themselves in a rapidly changing galaxy as they take on daring mercenary missions in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Read more: Our Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2 review

Skyfall – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Available: US

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Skyfall is Daniel Craig's third turn as 007. Directed by Sam Mendes, the movie sees James Bond investigate an attack on MI6 that leads to a wider plot by former agent turned cyberterrorist Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), who wants to discredit and kill M (Judi Dench) as revenge for abandoning him. Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris also star, reprising their roles from previous Bond movies as Q and Miss Moneypenny.

Hunger – HBO Max

(Image credit: Icon Film Distribution)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Small Axe director Steve McQueen's debut feature Hunger tells the true story of the 1981 Irish hunger strike. Michael Fassbender plays Bobby Sands, the IRA member who led the second strike in Maze Prison in protest against the actions of the British government. When it premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2008, it won McQueen the prestigious Caméra d'Or award for first-time filmmakers. Not a movie to watch if you need cheering up.

New Girl seasons 1-7 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

Good news, UK New Girl fans: all seven seasons are now available to stream on Disney Plus. If you haven't seen it before, the sitcom follows Jess (Zooey Deschanel), a teacher in her early 30s who has to suddenly find a new place to live after a breakup. After answering an ad on Craigslist, she moves into an apartment with three men (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris). All manner of humorous hijinks ensue.

Men in Black: International – Netflix

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix