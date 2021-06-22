New line of TVs and monitors optimized for Xbox Series X and S coming this summer

A new line of Designed for Xbox monitors is coming as a new collaboration between Microsoft and an assortment of display manufacturers.

The range of TVs and desktop monitors is set to start rolling out this summer, with features specially chosen for out-of-the-box compatibility with Xbox Series X and S. Granted, the consoles will probably work for the most part with just about any display you can plug an HDMI cable into, but these monitors have been created specifically to take advantage of higher-end display features such as Variable Refresh Rate and HDR via HDMI 2.1.

Designed for Xbox displays will be marked by a special "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge on their packaging, and the initial lineup will consist of two TVs and a desktop display. Up first is the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55”, which supports 4K visuals at 120Hz and includes a dedicated Xbox mode to instantly optimize your visuals. It also comes with Ambiglow, built-in ambient lighting that projects a halo of light onto the wall behind your display to match the visuals on screen - which isn't really an Xbox specific thing, but it is cool. It's coming this summer for $1,599.

Then there's the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43”, which pushes 4K 120Hz visuals with a clutch 1ms response time to cut down on motion blur. Its Xbox mode automatically sets you up with ideal color, contrast, and hue settings so you can spend less time fiddling around with those little bars. It's headed to stores in October with pricing yet to be announced.

Last up is the only Designed for Xbox desktop monitor announced so far: the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28”, which also comes with a 1ms response time and built-in VESA DisplayHDR 400 support. Acer VisionCare 3.0 support means it's also built to reduce eye strain so you get more game time and less squinting. It's set to retail for $949 and is headed to stores this fall.

Certified HDMI cables are on the way too, starting with the Certified Active Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable. Microsoft says even more monitors are coming to the Designed for Xbox program in the future, so keep an eye out for that green Gaming Features for Xbox badge.