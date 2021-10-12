New Genshin Impact character Arataki Itto isn't even out but already breaking records

New Genshin Impact character Arataki Itto was recently announced for update 2.3 alongside Inazuma story character Gorou and fans already adore him.

Arataki Itto, has big five-star energy and looks to be one heck of a bruiser. Described as "the first and greatest head of the Arataki gang," Itto is a two-horned oni who wields a geo-infused claymore, and based on his splash art, he packs a hell of a punch. It's unclear if the geo club Itto holds in his reveal is a new weapon or a product of the oni's geo abilities, but it certainly fits his beefcake aesthetic.

Gorou, meanwhile, is a general of the Inazuma rebel faction, and just as Thoma serves Ayaka while Kujou Sara follows the Raiden Shogun, the new geo archer has been positioned as a four-star character supporting a five-star leader – in his case, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Gorou and Itto won't arrive until Genshin Impact update 2.3 launches near the end of November, but Itto's already begun smashing things left and right. In just one day, he shattered the social media records set by previous five-star reveals – including the Raiden Shogun herself, the archon of the new friggin' region – with over 100,000 retweets on Genshin Impact's English feed alone.

The game's community is likewise ablaze with fan art and headcanon that play with what little lore mentions Itto. Apparently he once won an eating contest but nearly died afterward due to a bean allergy, which is a fun little nod to the Japanese tradition of Setsubun, and a fitting one with Inazuma being loosely based on Japan.

Itto was never properly shown or even mentioned before his abrupt reveal, but his announcement has been one of the most explosive in the game's history. Beyond the relative lack of geo characters and his striking design, we can probably chalk that up to the drought of playable male characters for Inazuma, which has been led by women like Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Kokomi, among others. Many players expected update 2.3 to continue this trend and introduce the shrine maiden Yae Miko as a playable character, making Itto even more of a surprise. It'll be interesting to see how his play style and character banner follow up on all this excitement.

