New Captain Britain title listed as part of 'X of Swords'

A new Captain Britain comic book will be a part of Marvel's upcoming 'X of Swords,' according to a brief visual during the latest edition of Marvel's Pull List YouTube show which promoted several upcoming September titles including those part of 'X of Swords.'

The Captain Britain title was not discussed in detail on the episode, but its cover was revealed toward the end of the video, seen in the upper right of the image here. The cover features Brian Braddock in costume as Captain Britain along with the 'X of Swords' trade dress.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This illustration by Inhyuk Lee was originally advertised to be used for Marvel Tales: Captain Britain, a collection of older Captain Britain comics scheduled for release this summer before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a distribution shutdown. That was canceled, and this image - now with the 'X of Swords' branding is now being advertised for this apparently new title.

A possible new Captain Britain title - with Brian Braddock in the title role - is particularly significant as Brian Braddock has not served as Captain Britain since the launch of 'Dawn of X' with his sister Betsy Braddock, the former Psylocke, taking on the role after defeating Brian in combat and secreting away the Sword of Might from him.

Brian Braddock, like all Captains Britain, has a connection to the Otherworld, an alternate dimension where the magic of Britain resides. The Otherworld has been a recent focal aspect of the X-Men line, particularly in Excalibur, where its connection to Krakoa and mutant-kind has been secretly exploited by Apocalypse as part of the master plan he's been enacting from the start of 'Dawn of X'.

For now, all we have for 'X of Swords''s Captain Britain is a title and cover – but more information may arrive in Marvel's full September 2020 solicitations, coming to Newsarama later this month.