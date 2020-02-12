Monster Hunter World is getting Furious Rajang and Raging Brachydios this spring

The next major Monster Hunter World: Iceborne free title update will introduce Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang, Capcom revealed in a new trailer. These two variant monsters will launch on console in March and on PC in April - much closer together than previous monsters, like Safi'Jiiva, which launched months apart. Per Capcom's recent pledge, as of April 2020, the console and PC versions of the game will be synched going forward, meaning no more staggered content releases.

Raging Brachydios was first introduced in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate as one of several post-game bosses. It's much bigger than normal Brachydios, and the slime covering its body randomly glows and explodes when struck, forcing players to retreat after attacking. It also creates more and larger explosions, which makes maintaining the right distance even more important. Judging from the trailer above, it's also gotten some new tricks for Iceborne, like an AoE flurry which causes tremors in the arena, covers it in explosive slime, and blocks the exits with molten rock. Yeah, that's going to hurt. Hopefully the new Lightbreak gear is worth it.

Furious Rajang is a much older monster and was first seen in Monster Hunter Freedom Unite, and it's basically just Rajang turned up to 11. It hits harder and moves more unpredictably, with flashier and more dramatic special attacks. It looks to have gained a devastating pin and AoE attack in Iceborne, and where normal Rajang's fury can be muted by attacking its tail, Furious Rajang doesn't seem to have a tail, so it's going to be all mad, all the time. I can't wait for the event quest featuring Furious Rajang, Raging Brachydios, and Seething Bazelgeuse, which will presumably be called The Angry Hunt.