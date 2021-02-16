MLB The Show 21 release date, Xbox confirmation, trailer, special editions, ratings and everything you need to know

MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Series X. No, this isn’t an April Fool: for the first time in gaming history, a first-party Sony title is on the way to a Microsoft console. Such a development would have been unthinkable a decade ago, with San Diego Studio’s baseball series exclusive to PlayStation – and considered the best sports game going. But a new tie-in between two old rivals means the biggest sports shake-up since Mario and Sonic’s Olympian adventures. Fear not, PS5 owners – MLB The Show 21 is inevitably headed to Sony’s ‘home’ machine too. Below we take a look at the king of the swingers’ release date, cover star, and much more, as part of your MLB The Show 21 guide.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you have plans in place for May, get them cancelled: the MLB The Show 21 release date is confirmed as April 20, 2021. Whereas this series has so often been single-format, the latest edition is headed to four: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

It’s a staggering development. Sony and Major League Baseball announced a “multi-platform video game partnership” in December 2019, making MLB The Show 21 the first ever PlayStation Studios title to be released on a Microsoft console.

“This is a very exciting moment for all of us as the storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than before,” says brand strategist Ramone Russell in a PlayStation Blog post. “We would like to thank everyone at PlayStation, Xbox, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association and the San Diego Studio for working diligently to bring MLB The Show to more users.”

MLB 21 The Show’s standard edition on current-gen consoles is $59.99/£59.99, while on next-gen machines you’ll have to fork out $69.99 /£69.99. The basic collector’s edition is $84.99, and two more substantial special editions are $99.99 each (UK prices TBC). Details of what you get in each edition are included later in this guide.

MLB The Show 21 trailer: watch the game announcement

There’s no MLB The Show 21 gameplay trailer just yet, but we have had an official announcement of Fernando Tatis Jr as the MLB 21 cover star. (More on that below.) You can watch it right now via Youtube.

MLB The Show 21 cover: Fernando Tatis Jr gets the box

(Image credit: Sony)

Yes, there may have been a slight spoiler in the entry above, but let’s pretend you glossed past that part. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr is the MLB The Show 21 cover star, and is being billed as ‘the new face of baseball’ by San Diego Studio.

It’s the latest high point of what’s been an astronomical rise for Tatis. Signed by the Chicago White Sox in 2015, he was traded to the Padres in June 2016 and rocketed through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in March 2019. Across his first two pro seasons he has a batting average of .301, has smashed 39 home runs and 98 RBI, and grabbed both the Silver Slugger Award and a spot in the All-MLB First Team in 2020. The scary part for the 29 clubs outside of San Diego: Tatis Jr has only just turned 22.

All three collector’s editions of the game feature legendary second baseman Jackie Robinson, the first ever African American to play Major League Baseball, on the cover. “To celebrate Jackie, PlayStation and San Diego Studio are happy to announce that PlayStation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition sold in the US,” says Russell in another PlayStation Blog entry.

MLB The Show 21 wishlist: Stadium Creator is coming

The option to create your own ballpark has been top of fans’ MLB The Show 21 wishlist since the series’ announcement for PS5, and it looks as though Sony is putting an emphatic green tick in this box at long last. In February it included the following caption on an official Youtube video: “Fire up the new Stadium Creator mode and build the next great ball park.”

The description was deleted shortly afterwards, likely because it broke an internal embargo. But it seems you’ll finally be able to build your own alternative to Fenway Park or Yankee Stadium this year. Kudos to Twitter user @TheHealy6 for this eagle-eyed spot.

Stadium Creator is coming to MLB The Show 21! Every piece of news keeps getting better and better! pic.twitter.com/XR8BXAp04GFebruary 11, 2021

MLB The Show 21 ratings: expect them in early April

(Image credit: Sony)

Pre-release hype for The Show’s first PS5 instalment, and debut Xbox edition, is going to be supermassive like a Luke Voit dinger - so Sony is understandably staying tight-lipped about MLB The Show 21 ratings for now, and is likely to remain that way until early April. Still, that doesn’t stop us making predictions.

Los Angeles Dodgers overcame Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series to claim their first title in 32 years, so expect that pair to be among the top five best-rated teams. We’ll go for LA being rated 84 after the offseason addition of Trevor Bauer, with Tampa earning a round 80. However, they’re likely to be trumped in this numbers game by a famous AL East rival. New York Yankees are often granted a strong in-game rating, and we anticipate it being 82 this year following the addition of Corey Kluber. San Diego Padres should also be bolstered by owning The Show’s cover star: we’ll attach an 83 to their name for the purposes of this feature.

MLB The Show 21 special edition: what extras do you get?

(Image credit: Sony)

Three special edition releases of MLB 21 The Show are inbound, all offering early access to the game from 16 April – four days ahead of its official street date.

The basic Jackie Robinson Edition contains the following:

Main game

Next-gen access via download code

Limited edition steelbook case

Four days’ early access

DLC: Diamond variety pack, 2 gold choice packs, double daily login rewards for the life cycle of MLB The Show 21, 10 The Show packs, 10,000 stubs

Digital Jackie Robinson bat skin

The Digital Deluxe Edition grants you these goodies:

Four days’ early access

Current and next-gen game access

DLC: 2 Diamond variety pack, 5 gold choice packs, ballplayer equipment pack, double daily login rewards for the life cycle of MLB The Show 21, 10 The Show packs, 25,000 stubs

Finally, the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition gets you all the stuff below. It’s the same price as the Digital Deluxe Edition, but you get fewer in-game items, and something physical instead: an official Jackie Robinson New Era cap.