Miss Zombie Queen 2010: The Contestants
Collette Von Tora
Bio: Zombie freak extraordinaire. She has been to both Manchester Zombie walks.
Has been a regular Zombie for the How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse show promotions. Her favourite board game is Zombies .
When she dies, she would like to come back as a Zombie.
Specialty: I will be a sailor pin up zombie doing a quick zombie dance number to Christine Aguilera's 'Candyman'...
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Kitty Peels
Bio: I am a 30-year-old aerialist from Brighton, I am a huge zombie fan, do my own make up and have done a fair few shows in zombie guise.
Specialty : Aerial display.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Dolly
Bio: I have crawled up from the deep dark pit of bullying to rise above and become ME... A naughty little zombie vixen. I am hungry for blood, but whose blood will I taste Wednesday night?
Specialty: A very short burlesque zombie feeding time.
Fave Zombie Film: Brain Dead.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and festish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Stephanie Patton
Bio: A 21st century curvy pin up girl from the North East of England.
A burlesque performer with tattoos as well as tease, she was one cute curvaceous rockabilly kitty. But ever since being bitten by a rabid ex-boyfriend she has had to be kept in a straitjacket...
Specialty: Quick straightjacket escape revealing a one piece red/black underwear and stockings.
Fave Zombie Film: Fido , 2007. One of the best zom-coms I’ve seen.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Misty Moores
Bio: Burlesque starlet, pin-up girl, undercover agent and all round swell gal!
Misty delights audiences far and wide with her witty routines, natural charisma and ample charms. She came third in the Tournament of Tease 2009 Finale with her hilarious and cheeky Joyce the Librarian routine. She likes swinging, jiving, ducking and diving, old-time places, sultry faces. And she hates people who just won't die...
Specialty : I'm going to do a short and sweet zombie burlesque act.
Fave Zombie Film: Oooh it's tough! Probably Night of the Living Dead - I'm a sucker for nostalgia and it was brilliant for its time.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb . Image by Retro Photo Studio .
Lucy Purr
Bio: After recently becoming a zombie Lucy Purr decided to remain living in the South Wales Valleys, trapped by cattle grids and surviving on a diet consisting mostly of sheep.
She is the first of her species to gain employment at a local branch of Tesco as a trolley collector. Her lifetime goal is to appear on the X Factor, and eat Simon Cowell’s face.
Specialty: Ripping my top off, hula hooping in a zombie like manner, flesh eating (bit of quorn and ketchup) whilst holding a severed head (hair dressing practice doll head).
Fave Zombie Film: Shaun of the Dead.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Laura Scott
Bio: This is Laura, a blue blooded female from the depths of Epsom in Surrey, half English, half French, with an exquisite taste for a potent Bloody Mary or Flaming Zombie.
Known for her deadly gaze and hypnotising vampish dark brown eyes, to entrance others under her spell.
Specialty: This dark headed zombie will be playing a composed piece of music on the piano entitled 'Voodoo Dimension' a bitter sweet symphony to woo you any Night Owl into a land of the dead.
Fave Zombie Film: 28 Days Later by Danny Boyle, and Night of the Living Dead, nothing better then a classic zombie movie!
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Tamsin Greenbank
Bio: Tamsin is a 22 year old living dead Northern lass with a love for the very sexy Rob Zombie, and a taste for fresh hoodies - although she has to go elsewhere for her brains obviously.
Fave Zombie Film: Rec.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Bea Deville
Bio: I am a burlesque performer from the south coast who, with a love of dressing up at any opportunity, could never be accused of taking herself to seriously.
Zom-Bea made her first appearance in 2009 at Trailer Trash! in Brighton for an epic battle of the undead - between zombies and vampires....
Unfortunately after an unpleasant encounter with a particularly vicious vampire, she didn't last long enough to see a truce finally called.
Specialty : An attempt at a zombie striptease, host may need to intervene if bits start falling off
Fave Zombie Film: Shaun Of The Dead.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .
Laura Carson
Bio: Wrestling since I was 15. Toured Europe when I was 19. Gave it all up at 21 - now trying to model though the alt agencies tell me I’m not weird enough and the normal agencies say I’m too weird.
Now work with animals. Have horses and small dogs. Like pink, like a knock off Jordan (Katie Half Price I get called).
Specialty: I can do the splits and fit my fist in my mouth.
To celebrate the release of Zombie Women Of Satan on DVD on June 21st, Revolver Entertainment are hosting the MISS ZOMBIE QUEEN UK 2010 beauty pageant finals on June 16th at The Cobden Club, with support acts featuring burlesque and fetish performances as well as the band Killer B-Movie. To buy tickets head for ticketweb .