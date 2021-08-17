Metal Gear Solid players discover rare death animation over two decades later

A Metal Gear Solid player has inadvertently discovered a new death animation.

Just below, you can check out a post on the official Metal Gear Solid subreddit, which first emerged late last week over the past weekend. In the clip, the user fails to make it out of the gas chamber section before their health decreases to zero, but just before they die, they hop underneath Solid Snake's cardboard box, leading to the discovery of the new death animation.

In fact, it's not just the player in question that this death animation is new to. If you check out the comments underneath the subreddit post, you'll see players fascinated that they've never discovered this death animation in over two decades of playing the original Metal Gear Solid. It's incredible that so many Metal Gear Solid players have never seen this animation before.

Oddly enough, this isn't the only new Metal Gear Solid-related detail to have been uncovered over the last few days. A streamer playing through Metal Gear Solid accidentally stumbled upon a brand new skip which saved them over two minutes in their speedrun of the classic game. This might not mean much at face value, but it's a discovery that could have intriguing ramifications across the speedrunning community, as players will undoubtedly try to replicate this mistake to get their playthrough time as short as possible.

It's brilliant that fans of Metal Gear Solid are still discovering new details about the classic games they love, over multiple decades after they originally launched. Now, what's going on with that rumored Metal Gear Solid remake?

