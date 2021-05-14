Marvel's Voices: Identity puts characters and creators of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the spotlight this August

Continuing its series of one-shots focusing on creators and characters of marginalized identities, Marvel Comics has announced Marvel's Voices: Identity, an anthology honoring creators and characters of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage.

Though Marvel's Voices: Identity isn't due out till August, the announcement arrives just in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, which is observed all through May.

"In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is proud to announce that this summer will see the launch of a brand-new Marvel’s Voices one-shot spotlighting some of the most legendary Asian superheroes: Marvel's Voices: Identity #1!" reads Marvel's announcement. "This thrilling issue will take readers across the Marvel Universe with a collection of tales written and drawn by new and established Asian creators."

"Following in the footsteps of the mega-popular Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices and Marvel's Voices: Legacy, Marvel's Voices Indentity #1 will continue the tradition of featuring inspiring and uplifting stories reflecting 'the world outside your window'," it continues. "These new stories will celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding representation of the vastness of all Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Island cultures and identities including South Korean, Chinese, and more."

The publisher has also detailed some of the stories appearing in the anthology, including many of the characters and creators involved.

Shang-Chi by writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Marcus To

Jubilee by writer Christina Strain and artist Jason Loo

Jimmy Woo by writer Greg Pak and artist Creees Lee

Silk by writer Maurene Goo and artist Lynee Yoshi

Ms. Marvel by artist Mashal Ahmed

Discussing the one-shot, editor Darren Shan keys into Jimmy Woo as one of Marvel's oldest and most important Asian characters. A super-secret agent, Woo actually originated prior to the Marvel Universe proper, and was reintroduced in the modern era as the leader of the Agents of Atlas. Initially a group of characters all introduced in the era when Marvel Comics was called Atlas Comics, the Agents of Atlas (still under Woo's leadership) have become a super team based out of China, comprised primarily of Asian heroes.

"It's unreal to me that one of Marvel’s first Asian super heroes, Jimmy Woo, was first introduced in 1956. He predates the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the X-Men," states Shan. "It just goes to show that Asians have been an integral part of Marvel's history, both on the page and behind it. So I'm incredibly excited to celebrate that with all these amazing creators, new and established, featuring some of Marvel's greatest (and dare I say it, best) super heroes!"

MCU fans will recognize Jimmy Woo from actor Randall Park's charming - and devastatingly effective - portrayal of the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision, in which he became one of the show's biggest breakout characters.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Marvel's Voices: Identity #1," adds writer Gene Luen Yang. "Asian and Asian American super heroes are such a vital part of the Marvel Universe. Asian and Asian American creators, too. This book proves it."

Yang is the writer of an upcoming Shang-Chi ongoing series which pits Shang-Chi against many heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Shang-Chi #1 is due out May 19.

"Jubilation Lee was an important character for me growing up as an Asian American kid in the '90s, so it's an incredible feeling knowing that I've been able to directly contribute to the development of her character and history," states writer Christina Strain, who wrote a volume of Generation X featuring Jubilee.

Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 goes on sale on August 11. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2021 solicitations later this month.