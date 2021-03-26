Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier new addition Isaiah Bradley explained

Isaiah and Eli Bradley have been introduced in episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now streaming on Disney Plus, and the grandfather-grandson tandem helps emphasize the sociopolitical themes at play in the series. Isiah's comic book history and career are among one of the most tragic, triumphant, and unsung parts of Marvel lore, and he and Eli's appearances help shed new light on the legacy of Captain America in the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So let's dig into their story and explain everything you need to know about who Isaiah and Eli Bradley are, and how their heroic legacy defines a chapter of the Marvel Universe that reflects one of the darkest stories in real American history.

Who is Isaiah Bradley?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Isaiah Bradley (played by Carl Lumbly, known for voicing J'onn J'onzz in Justice League Unlimited) is one of the lesser-known heroes to bear the identity of Captain America. For most people both in the Marvel Universe and the real world, his name is likely a totally unknown commodity in the world of superheroics. And at least in the Marvel Universe, that's almost by design, as Bradley's tragic story hides a key part of the political realities behind the Super Soldier program.

Created by writer Robert Morales, artist Kyle Baker, and editor Axel Alonso in the 2004 limited series Truth: Red, White, and Black, Isaiah Bradley is one of a number of test subjects, all Black men, who were dosed with experimental versions of the Super Soldier Serum that empowered Steve Rogers as part of a World War II ear program designed to recreate the success of the Captain America program.

Isaiah was originally a soldier stationed at Army base Camp Cathcart, which is home to a unit of Black soldiers. 300 of the soldiers were subjected to experiments conducted by a German eugenicist scientist named Dr. Wilfred Nagle. Nagle's experiments resulted in the deaths of all but five of the test subjects, of whom Isaiah Bradley was one of the survivors.

The remaining test subjects were killed along with their families and loved ones in order to cover up the horror of having murdered 295 people in an ultimately failed experiment.

Isaiah's story echoes the Tuskeegee Syphilis Study (also known as the Tuskeegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male), in which 600 impoverished Black men from Alabama were promised free healthcare by the Centers for Disease Control and the United States Public Health Service as a part of a study that they were told would last six months.

However, 399 of the men had undiagnosed and untreated syphilis which the CDC and USPHS hid from the patients, using their diagnosis to extend their study for over 40 years from 1932 to 1972, leaving hundreds of Black men debilitated with degenerative syphilis in one of the most horrifying violations of medical ethics and human rights of the last century.

The five surviving Super Soldiers, Isaiah included, are sent overseas to fight Nazis – however, only Isaiah survives. Taking up a spare costume and a back-up shield meant to be used by Steve Rogers/Captain America, Bradley finishes his mission solo but is captured by Nazis. After being rescued from Nazi experimentation, Bradley is court-martialed for stealing the Captain America uniform, and jailed in Leavenworth Penitentiary from 1943 to 1970, when he receives a pardon from President Eisenhower and is set free.

After his release, Bradley – still young and vigorous thanks to his Super Soldier Serum – becomes an underground hero of the Black community, a symbol recognized as a defender of those who need Captain America most. Though most white heroes – including Steve Rogers himself – are ignorant of Bradley's legacy and career, Black heroes such as Monica Rambeau, Luke Cage, and the Falcon hold Bradley in high reverence. He's also shown to be a hero and inspiration to the Marvel Universe version of real-world Black abolitionists, civil rights activists, and notable people from Nelson Mandela, to Muhammed Ali, to Angela Davis, Malcolm X, and even Richard Pryor.

Isaiah's story ends on an even more tragic note, with the flawed version of his Super Soldier Serum leading to neurological degeneration resulting in a condition similar to Alzheimer's.

How do Isaiah and Eli Bradley fit into the Marvel Universe?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Isaiah Bradley's legacy lives on, however. Not only have his contributions and time as Captain America been recognized by Steve Rogers, who finally learned the truth about what happened after he was frozen in ice in World War 2, but he's inspired a new generation of heroes to fight his good fight.

Isaiah's own grandson, Eli Bradley (created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung in 2006's Young Avengers #1), is a hero in his own right, the Young Avenger known as Patriot.

As one of the founding members of the Young Avengers (a team of teen heroes with codenames and concepts inspired by classic Avengers who formed when the Avengers were temporarily disbanded following Avengers: Disassembled), Patriot carries on the legacy not just of Steve Rogers, but of his unsung grandfather.

Originally, Patriot primarily used star-shaped shuriken and a number of other weapons, along with his natural fighting skills, all boosted by dosing Mutant Growth Hormone (an X-gene derived compound that gives baseline humans low-level superpowers). But when Eli was mortally wounded in battle with the Kree and Skrulls, he received a blood transfusion from his grandfather Isaiah.

Isaiah's Super Soldier Serum enhanced blood mingled with the latent genetic alterations caused by Isaiah passing his altered DNA down to his descendants, giving Eli actual Super Soldier abilities of his own, along with Steve granting him his original triangular-shaped heater shield.

Eli had a long career with the Young Avengers, however, he later essentially retired from superheroics to become a voting rights advocate and activist in Arizona. In Eli's wake, a new Patriot, Rayshaun Lucas, has taken up the mantle. Lucas and Bradley have a friendship, with Rayhaun having maintained contact with Eli over the years.

Recently, Eli Bradley has appeared in the current US Agent limited series and was a guest at the wedding of Wiccan and Hulkling in the aftermath of 2020's Empyre limited series.

Isaiah and Eli Bradley in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the MCU, Isaiah's story has only scratched the surface. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode two introduces both Isaiah and Eli (though Eli is so far named only in the show's credits, played by Elijah Richardson), with most of Isaiah's history as a test subject and secret Captain America apparently intact, along with his incarceration.

And, like with Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson is only just discovering the truth of Bradley's history and the history of the Super Soldier program, with major implications for how the show could address the political and social ramifications of Captain America in the Black community, with Sam's meeting with Isaiah followed immediately by an encounter with racially profiling police officers.

As for how Isaiah Bradley's legacy could play out in the MCU, the answer may lie with his grandson Eli. Though he's only appeared in a few moments, and only been named in the credits, Eli is just the latest Young Avengers member to make their debut in the MCU, perhaps leading to a formation of an MCU version of the team.

Other Young Avengers introduced so far include Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Tommy Shepherd (Speed) in WandaVision, and Cassie Lang (Stature) from the Ant-Man movies. But there are many more on the horizon, with Kate Bishop appearing in Hawkeye played by Hailee Steinfeld, and the possible inclusion of Teddy Altman (Hulkling) in the upcoming Secret Invasion show, not to mention Ms. Marvel and Ironheart, two teen heroes from Marvel's other teen team the Champions, who are due for their own Disney Plus shows.

For now, it seems The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is setting up heavy philosophical questions around what it means to be Captain America and to serve the people of not just the United States, but the world, including the ramifications of the government's attempts to produce their own supersoldiers.

Isaiah Bradley is among the 10 greatest heroes who have wielded Captain America's iconic shield.