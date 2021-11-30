New Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound trailer tees up new Marvel's Avengers update

The Marvel's Avengers update featuring the brand new Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound is going live today and you can watch the brand new animated trailer for it above.



The update, which also features the introduction of Spider-Man for PlayStation players, introduces Discordant Sound as a tough new end-game raid for players to tackle, which takes place immediately after the end of the War for Wakanda expansion.

As you can see from the trailer above, Shuri is now Queen Regent of Wakanda, who talks of needing to repair the fractures her brother caused when he closed Wakanda's borders. As the end of the video teases, we can expect that means the Avengers have to go toe-to-toe with Klaw once more.

On the Marvel's Avengers blog, there are a few more details about what to expect from the raid. "Corrupted Vibranium has infested the Great Mound and is spreading through the Wakandan jungle, heralding the return of the sonic monster Klaw." This means your team of Marvel's finest will be going up against challenges and enemies that have never been seen in the game before, testing your ability as a team to fight and solve puzzles together.

Of course, for PlayStation players, this also means that they'll be able to tackle Discordant Sound as Spider-Man. The PlayStation exclusive character is finally swinging into Square-Enix's action game today, November 30, and we recently got a look at some of the costumes Peter Parker can wear in-game.



On top of that, this update will also introduce a Power Level increase from 150 to 175, which allows players to buff their superheroes even more. Plus the blog promises the game is simplifying upgrades by stating that "the only resources you’ll need to upgrade a piece of gear are Fragments, Upgrade Modules, and an unwanted higher-level piece of gear."



Patch 2.2 is now live for Marvel's Avengers on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.



