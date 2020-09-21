Marvel pays homage to classic horror in October variant covers

This October, Marvel Comics is getting into the spooky season with a series of horror-themed variant covers that pay homage to classic Marvel horror comics of years past with a superhero twist.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics, despite its decades-long dominance of the superhero market, has also dabbled in horror for most of its history. In the '50s, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee forged their partnership by working on sci-fi monster stories. In the '60s, when the Comics Code forbade the outright depiction specific monsters, characters like Morbius the Living Vampire and Sauron, the X-Men's lifeforce-draining dinosaur-esque foe, skirted the rules by depicting topics like vampirism with a veil of superheroics.

And of course, in the '70s, when the Comics Code eased its horror rules, Marvel expanded into iconic horror titles such as Tomb of Dracula, Werewolf By Night, Son of Satan, and more – many of which have in turn crept over into superhero comics, with Blade, Moon Knight, and more debuting in horror stories before crossing the line into the Marvel Universe, and Dracula also appearing as a villain for the X-Men and Avengers.

"From Werewolf by Night to Tomb of Dracula, Marvel has a proud history of horror-themed comics, and this October, these classic terrifying tales will be honored in a series of Horror Variant covers!" reads Marvel's announcement of the variant covers.

"See your favorite Marvel characters like you’ve never seen them before as Spider-Man, the Avengers, and Captain America live out nightmarish visions just in time for Halloween," it continues. "You now can see these chilling creations by artists Aaron Kuder, Javier Rodríguez, and Mirka Andolfo in their complete trade dress, paying homage to classic horror serials of the past!"

Here are the eight titles announced to receive Horror variants, along with the titles of the pieces and the artists behind them.

Amazing Spider-Man #50: Spider-Man Vampire Hunter, by Aaron Kuder and Jordie Bellaire

Avengers #37: Where Avengers Dwell, by Javier Rodríguez

Captain America #24: Cap Wolf, by Mirka Andolfo

Captain Marvel #22: Captain Marvel Unleashed, by Taurin Clarke

Immortal Hulk #38: Living Hulk, by Mike del Mundo

Iron Man #2: Iron Man-Thing, by Mattia de Iulis

Spider-Woman #5: Spider-Woman By Night, by Patrick Gleason

X-Men #13: Legion of X-Monsters, Russell Dauterman

Check out some of the October covers in our gallery below.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out all of Marvel Comics October 2020 solicitations.